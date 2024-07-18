Technology News
Dyson OnTrac Headphones With Customisable Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life Launched

Dyson says its OnTrac headphones can be customised with nearly 2,000 customisable colour combinations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 July 2024 17:24 IST
Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson OnTrac headphones are the company's latest premium offering in the audio category

Highlights
  • Dyson launched OnTrac headphones priced at $499.99
  • The headphones come with ANC and a 55-hour battery life
  • Users can customise them with multiple outer cups and ear cushions
Dyson OnTrac headphones were launched globally on Thursday, and the latest audio solution from the company is equipped with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), pivoting gimbal arms and up to 50 hours of battery life. They also come with customisable ear cushions and outer caps, in multiple finishes and colourways, enabling the wearer to personalise them. Notably, these are only Dyson's second offering in the headphones category, following the launch of the Dyson Zone headphones with an in-built air purifier in December 2022.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones Price

Dyson OnTrac price is set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,000). They are available for purchase via the company's website in four colourways — Ceramic Cinnabar, CNC Aluminium, CNC Black/Nickel, and CNC Copper. Although the headphones are not on sale in India at the moment, the company says they will be “available soon”.

According to Dyson, the outer cups can be purchased as a set and are available in ceramic and anodised aluminium finishes. The ear cushions, along with the outer cups can be purchased in seven colourways and finishes, at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,000) each.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones Specifications

Dyson OnTrac headphones are equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers that can produce sound in frequencies between 6Hz and 21KHz. It offers ANC support relying on eight microphones to cancel up to 40dB of background noise. Dyson says users can simply tap on the earcups to toggle ANC mode.

The headphones can be paired with the MyDyson app to unlock additional sound customisation options. The app enables tracking of in-ear and external volume and alerts the wearer if it reaches harmful levels. It also allows them to switch between three sound EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

Dyson OnTrac headphones feature head-detection technology which uses capacitive sensors to determine when the earcups are removed and pause the audio. They are backed by a lithium-ion battery which is placed inside the right and left cushions on the headband. Dyson promises up to 55 hours of battery life with ANC turned on.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report
Honor Magic 6 Pro Allegedly Appears on BIS Website, Hinting at Imminent India Launch
