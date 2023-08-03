Technology News

X Now Allows Users to Hide Their Blue Check Marks After Paying Monthly $8 Subscription Fee: How It Work

According to X, some features may not be available after a user hides their blue check mark.

By ANI | Updated: 3 August 2023 12:24 IST
X Now Allows Users to Hide Their Blue Check Marks After Paying Monthly $8 Subscription Fee: How It Work

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sawyer Merritt

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009

Highlights
  • Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge last year
  • On April 1, Twitter removed blue ticks from verified accounts
  • On July 24, Twitter replaced its recognisable bird logo with the letter X

After the implementation of paid subscription service which charges $8 (roughly Rs. 660) for a blue verification badge on the microblogging site, X CEO Elon Musk has introduced a new feature to hide the Blue tick.

According to the Help page of the micro-blogging site, one of the features reads, “Hide your checkmark: As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The check mark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.”

As per a Mashable report, for subscribers to Twitter Blue, the "Hide your blue checkmark" option is visible in the "Profile customisation" page in your Account Settings.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, news organizations, and other accounts "of public interest" as genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

On April 1, Twitter removed blue ticks from verified accounts, following the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for a blue verification badge on the microblogging site.

B-town celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt, politicians CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among those who lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. But, others got the badge back after a few days.

Notably, on July 24, Twitter replaced its recognisable bird logo with the letter "X" as its new official mark.

Earlier, Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, said after certain organisational changes, the number of monthly users of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, had hit a "new high."

He posted a graph of user statistics that indicated the most recent count to be above 540 million.

In the post, Musk also referred to this design as an "interim" one, suggesting that there may be other logo changes in the future.

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, it's possible that the social network won't stop changing the logo. According to Musk, the business would eventually "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." 

