Dyson Zone headphones were launched in India on Wednesday (October 4) as the first addition to the company's audio portfolio. The new over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones feature metal grilles and a removable face visor that pumps purified air to the wearer's mouth and nose using micro compressors and filters inside the earcups. The Dyson Zone headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and are compatible with the MyDyson app that lets users control the device from their mobile phones. They include 40mm drivers and are claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of playback time with the ANC feature switched on. The Dyson Zone headphones were launched in select markets outside India in April this year.

Dyson Zone price in India, availability

The price of the Dyson Zone is set at Rs. 59,900 in India. The Zone Absolute + variant with an extra filter and multiple port charger costs Rs. 64,900. They will be available for purchase via the company website starting today.

Dyson Zone specifications

As mentioned, the Dyson Zone headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces background and surrounding noises. The audio device features eight ANC microphones that are claimed to monitor surrounding noise 3,84,000 times a second. They also pack two additional microphones for telephony and transparency systems. The over-the-ear wireless headphones come with Bluetooth connectivity. The headphones are powered by 40mm neodymium speaker drivers with 16 Ohm impedance.

The Dyson Zone headphones feature three ANC modes — Isolation, Conversation, and Transparency. The Isolation mode is the highest level of ANC to deliver a rich audio experience. The Conversation mode automatically activates when the wearer dips the visor, while the Transparency mode enables awareness of the surroundings by boosting audio frequencies. The wireless earphones have an ergonomic design with earpads for ensuring comfort during long use.

Besides audio features, the latest device ensures purified airflow to the wearer's nose and mouth to help them breathe more comfortably. The earcups of the Dyson Zone headphones pack separate air purifiers, and they house two motors that deliver two streams of purified air. The motors have four air purification modes — low, medium, high, and auto — designed for different exertion levels. They come with a removable face visor, and the company claims that Dyson's filtration system removes city fumes and gases, including nitrogen dioxide, viruses and 99 percent of ultrafine pollutants.

Dyson Zone headphones can be paired with the MyDyson app on iOS and Android smartphones, and the app will display details about the air quality in the area and notify users when the filter needs replacing. Users can also set their listening preferences and control the device through the paired app.

The new headphones from Dyson are said to deliver up to 50 hours of playtime with ANC. With air purification enabled and the ANC feature switched on, they are claimed to last up to four hours. The headphones offer auto-on/off sensors that automatically put the device into a low-power mode when not in use.

