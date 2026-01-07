Technology News
CES 2026: Eureka Z50, E10 Evo Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched, FloorShine 890 Tags Along

Eureka Z50 has an instant roller washing system that sprays fresh water onto the mop roller while simultaneously suctioning away dirty water.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 11:01 IST
CES 2026: Eureka Z50, E10 Evo Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched, FloorShine 890 Tags Along

Photo Credit: Eureka

Eureka E10 Evo Plus is a compact 325mm robotic vacuum

Highlights
  • Eureka Z50 is a vacuum and mop combo
  • Eureka FloorShine 890 boasts 24,000Pa suction power
  • Eureka FloorShine 890 has 285W boiler
Eureka has introduced three new cleaning devices at CES 2026. The company's latest portfolio includes the Eureka Z50, E10 Evo Plus robotic vacuum cleaners, and the FloorShine 890 floor steamer stick vacuum. The Eureka Z50 is a flagship model, and it offers both vacuuming and mopping features. It comes with up to 20,000Pa of suction power. The Eureka E10 Evo Plus is a traditional robotic vacuum with 10,000Pa suction. The Eureka FloorShine 890 upright vacuum comes with 24,000Pa suction power.

Eureka Z50 Price, Availability

Eureka has listed its latest cleaning products on its US website, including the Eureka Z50, E10 Evo Plus robotic vacuum, and the FloorShine 890. The listing doesn't include the pricing of the new models, but the Eureka Z50 is reportedly priced under $800 (roughly Rs. 71,000) while the Eureka E10 Evo Plus costs $299 (roughly Rs. 26,000).

Eureka Z50 Features

The Eureka Z50 is a vacuum and mop combo featuring an instant roller washing system that sprays fresh water onto the mop while simultaneously suctioning away dirty water to reduce contamination. It offers 20,000Pa suction power and has a Smart Roller Cover to protect carpets. It also has a brush roll and a separate debris chamber. The vacuum cleaner has AI and laser sensors for Navigation. The docking station handles mop cleaning and stores debris.

Eureka E10 Evo Plus, Eureka FloorShine 890 Features

The Eureka E10 Evo Plus is a compact 325mm robotic vacuum designed for easy storage and functioning in small spaces. This robot vacuum offers 10,000Pa suction power and features anti-tangle brushes. After vacuuming, the debris will be automatically emptied into its dock.

Finally, the Eureka FloorShine 890 boasts 24,000Pa suction. The upright vacuum cleaner for hard floors provides 194°F hot water deep cleaning. It uses 20 spray holes for coverage and includes a high-power 285W boiler for instant, continuous hot water.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Eureka, Eureka Z50, Eureka Z50 Specifications, Eureka E10 Evo Plus, Eureka FloorShine 890, CES 2026, CES
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
