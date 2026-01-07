Technology News
Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 50-Megapixel Sony LYTIA Cameras: Price, Specifications

Motorola Signature is claimed to have the company's best-ever software upgrade policy yet, with seven years of updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 January 2026 09:56 IST
Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 50-Megapixel Sony LYTIA Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Signature phone is said to be the first smartphone in Motorola's new Signature series

Highlights
  • Motorola Signature has a contoured design, aircraft-grade aluminium frame
  • The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with 16GB RAM
  • It packs a 5,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging
Motorola finally unveiled the Motorola Signature phone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Wednesday, bringing a culmination to weeks of anticipation. The latest handset from the Lenovo-owned brand is the first product in the new Motorola Signature series, featuring a contoured design, an aircraft-grade aluminium frame, and twill linen-inspired textures. The Motorola Signature is equipped with four 50-megapixel cameras and packs a 5,200mAh battery.

Motorola Signature Price, Availability

The Motorola Signature price is set at EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is offered in two colourways — Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive.

It will be initially available for purchase in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions in the coming months. Pricing and availability details will vary based on the region.

Motorola Signature Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + eSIM) Motorola Signature runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The company has promised up to seven OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates, which is claimed to be its best-ever software upgrade policy yet. The handset will also come with on-demand white-glove assistance, available later in the year, providing users with exclusive access to luxury experiences in travel, dining, events, and more.

The Motorola Signature sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 450 PPI pixel density, up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone's panel is said to be Pantone-validated for colour and skin tone accuracy, and supports up to 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Powering the Motorola Signature is Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, and ThinkShield technology. For audio, there are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For optics, the Signature phone is equipped with a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 828 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto LYTIA 600 sensor with 3x optical zoom. There is also a multispectral 3-in-1 light sensor at the back of the phone.

On the front of the Motorola Signature, there is a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 500 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity features on the Motorola Signature include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. It has an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H10 certification for durability. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 162.1 x 76.4 x 6.99mm and tips the scales at 186g.

The Motorola Signature packs a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W TurboPower wired charging and 50W TurboPower wireless charging. The handset also supports 10W wireless reverse charging and 5W wired reverse charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 52 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 50-Megapixel Sony LYTIA Cameras: Price, Specifications
