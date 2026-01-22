Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the Eureka Forbes SmartClean can be purchased at Rs. 23,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 January 2026 17:28 IST


Photo Credit: Dreame

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale began on January 16 for all users

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends on January 22
  • Shoppers can avail extra discount with SBI bank credit card transactions
  • Prime members can get up to 12.5 percent off with bank offers
Amazon Great Republic Day sale is coming to an end on January 22 after starting on January 16. The seven-day-long sale event was held marking India's Republic Day celebrations. During the sale, shoppers can find lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across smartphones, tablets, laptops, speakers, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Those looking to automate the cleaning of their houses can also find multiple options of robot vacuum cleaners during the sale. Brands, such as Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, Agaro, and Dreame have listed their products with deals and offers.

Amazon Sale: Deals and Offers

There are several tiers of discounts that a shopper can avail during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. All shoppers will get the platform-based discounts that are currently mentioned on the website and the app. But if you want to increase your savings, you can transact using SBI bank credit cards. Non-subscribers will get an additional discount of up to 10 percent, while Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent off.

Apart from these, the Seattle-based company also offers exchange deals on certain products, which can be availed by exchanging an older device. Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI to spread their spending across several months.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on robot vacuum cleaners. However, if you're looking for premium gaming laptops, you can check our buying guide here. Alternatively, the biggest discounts on smart TVs can be found here.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Rs. 32,500 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
Ecovacs Deebot N30 Plus Rs. 89,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Here
Eufy G50 Clean Rs. 29,999 Rs. 7,899 Buy Here
Ilife A30 Pro Rs. 69,999 Rs. 22,900 Buy Here
Dreame L10 Prime Rs. 69,998 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
Agaro Alpha Rs. 44,990 Rs. 16,998 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, Agaro, Dreame, Robot vacuum cleaners
Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19


