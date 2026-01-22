Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is coming to an end on January 22 after starting on January 16. The seven-day-long sale event was held marking India's Republic Day celebrations. During the sale, shoppers can find lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across smartphones, tablets, laptops, speakers, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Those looking to automate the cleaning of their houses can also find multiple options of robot vacuum cleaners during the sale. Brands, such as Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, Agaro, and Dreame have listed their products with deals and offers.

Amazon Sale: Deals and Offers

There are several tiers of discounts that a shopper can avail during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. All shoppers will get the platform-based discounts that are currently mentioned on the website and the app. But if you want to increase your savings, you can transact using SBI bank credit cards. Non-subscribers will get an additional discount of up to 10 percent, while Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent off.

Apart from these, the Seattle-based company also offers exchange deals on certain products, which can be availed by exchanging an older device. Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI to spread their spending across several months.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on robot vacuum cleaners. However, if you're looking for premium gaming laptops, you can check our buying guide here. Alternatively, the biggest discounts on smart TVs can be found here.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.