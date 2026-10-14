Haier In-Vista Refrigerator and M3 Series Washing Machine were launched in India on Wednesday during the tech firm's ‘Elevate With Haier' event in Noida. Apart from the washing machine and refrigerator, the company also unveiled its new kitchen appliances series. The new Haier In-Vista side-by-side refrigerator arrives as India's first five-door model, the company claims. Further, the tech firm also says that the Haier M3 series is the country's first washing machine equipped with a triple-drum setup. It offers a total capacity of 12kg, with a 10kg primary drum. The washing machine also ships with the AI Multi Wash suite.

Haier In-Vista Refrigerator, Haier M3 Series Washing Machine Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the Haier In-Vista Five-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator is priced at Rs. 2,59,990. On the other hand, the Haier M3 Series Washing Machine has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 1,30,000. Both new large home appliances are currently available for purchase in India via the Haier online store and Haier-authorised offline retail stores. The refrigerator is offered in a single Ornate Black finish.

Haier In-Vista Refrigerator Specifications, Features

The Haier In-Vista is a side-by-side refrigerator, which is claimed to be the first in India to feature a five-door design. The refrigerator also features a gap-free installation design, owing to the company's Free Standing Built-In technology. It is also equipped with hydraulic hinges, which allow the doors to open up to a 113-degree angle. The In-Vista refrigerator offers an automatic closing mechanism at a 45-degree angle.

Haier In-Vista refrigerator features five dedicated cooling zones.

Moreover, the new Haier In-Vista refrigerator features five dedicated cooling zones, which the company calls a ‘Family Care' layout, comprising 12 storage sections. The five dedicated cooling zones include the Fridge Zone, MRA Fresh Zone, Magic Convertible Zone, Freezer Zone, and Deep Freeze Zone. The MRA Zone is powered by the MRA Fresh Technology, which is claimed to reduce oxidation and maintain humidity levels above 90 percent within sealed environments.

The Haier In-Vista refrigerator gets a black stone finish. It features soft-glow and sensor-activated illumination, which is claimed to offer 270-degree interior lighting for enhanced visibility.

Haier M3 Series Washing Machine Specifications, Features

On the other hand, the Haier M3 Series washing machine is claimed to be India's first model to feature an integrated triple-drum setup. It gets two 1kg drums and a 10kg primary drum. The small drums allow users to wash delicate clothes, innerwear, baby clothes, sportswear, or whites separately from the main load. Further, the company claims that the triple-drum setup reduces washing times, as all three loads can run simultaneously.

Haier M3 series washing machine ships with multiple AI-powered features.

The company claims that the Haier M3 series washing machine can complete one load in 39 minutes, reducing a typical washing time by up to 37 percent. It also ships with the AI Wash suite, along with the Smart Dose technology, which is capable of automatically dispensing the required amount of detergent and fabric softener. Similarly, the AI Smart Control feature allows users to manage different features from their smartphones.