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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 2-Ton AC Deals

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750 on eligible debit and credit cards during the Great Indian Festival.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 12:28 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 2-Ton AC Deals

Photo Credit: LG

Buyers can get the LG 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC with a discount on Amazon

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers top deals on 2-ton ACs
  • Hitachi AC is available for Rs. 47,498 during the limited-time sale
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users can get 5 percent cashback
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The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale continues to bring great offers on a wide range of electronics. In the last few days, shoppers across the country have been taking full advantage of top discounts on home appliances and lifestyle gadgets. The e-commerce giant is offering aggressive price cuts on high-capacity air conditioners, making them more affordable ahead of the festive season. Offerings from brands like Hitachi, Samsung, LG, Godrej, IFB, and Carrier are listed with steep discounts, in addition to other offers.

As part of the festive shopping event, the Hitachi Smart Choice 2-Ton 3-Star Inverter AC is a good deal to consider. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 82,990, the high-capacity AC is currently available during the limited-time sale for Rs. 47,498. This marks a massive 43 percent price cut compared to its original price.

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Amazon Sale: Best Deals on 2 Ton ACs

During the sale, shoppers can unlock additional savings using various payment incentives. For example, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750 on eligible Debit and Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. There are also additional promotional savings. These include a 5 percent unlimited cashback option with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, 10 percent back on EMIs using Amazon Pay Later, and flat cashback rewards when paying via Amazon Pay UPI.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Hitachi Smart Choice 2-Ton 3-Star Inverter AC Rs. 82,990 Rs. 47,498 Buy Here
Godrej 2-Ton 3-Star Inverter AC Rs. 60,290 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
IFB 2-Ton 3-Star 2026 AI Powered Inverter AC Rs. 80,990 Rs. 43,850 Buy Here
General Smart Choice 2-Ton BEE 2026 Inverter AC Rs. 82,890 Rs. 74,490 Buy Here
Haier 2-Ton 3-Star Twin Inverter AC Rs. 74,500 Rs. 47,990 Buy Here
Lloyd 2-Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 74,990 Rs. 45,990 Buy Here
Whirlpool 2-Ton 3-Star Inverter AC Rs. 70,940 Rs. 38,250 Buy Here
Panasonic Smart Choice 2.0-Ton 4-Star Inverter AC Rs. 79,500 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here
Cruise Smart 2-Ton 3-Star Inverter AC Rs. 65,900 Rs. 40,990 Buy Here
Samsung 2-Ton 3-Star Bespoke AI Inverter AC Rs. 95,990 Rs. 49,899 Buy Here
LG 2-Ton 3-Star AI Convertible 6-in-1 Inverter AC Rs. 91,690 Rs. 56,950 Buy Here
Carrier 2-Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter AC Rs. 91,690 Rs. 55,990 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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