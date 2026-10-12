Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 2-Ton AC Deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale continues to bring great offers on a wide range of electronics. In the last few days, shoppers across the country have been taking full advantage of top discounts on home appliances and lifestyle gadgets. The e-commerce giant is offering aggressive price cuts on high-capacity air conditioners, making them more affordable ahead of the festive season. Offerings from brands like Hitachi, Samsung, LG, Godrej, IFB, and Carrier are listed with steep discounts, in addition to other offers.

As part of the festive shopping event, the Hitachi Smart Choice 2-Ton 3-Star Inverter AC is a good deal to consider. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 82,990, the high-capacity AC is currently available during the limited-time sale for Rs. 47,498. This marks a massive 43 percent price cut compared to its original price.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on 2 Ton ACs

During the sale, shoppers can unlock additional savings using various payment incentives. For example, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750 on eligible Debit and Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. There are also additional promotional savings. These include a 5 percent unlimited cashback option with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, 10 percent back on EMIs using Amazon Pay Later, and flat cashback rewards when paying via Amazon Pay UPI.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.