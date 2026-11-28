When you sign up for a streaming service, you don't always think about the little restrictions that come with your plan. You just want to watch something, preferably on the biggest screen in the house. But Netflix's cheaper plan won't let you do that, Prime Video has limits on registered devices, and JioHotstar keeps some features behind its more expensive subscriptions. And if you're paying for all three, keeping track of what each one lets you do can get confusing. The plans, prices and restrictions are quite different, so let's get into what you actually get with each subscription.

Netflix Plans, Device Limits and Downloads

Netflix has four plans in India, starting at Rs. 149 per month for Mobile and going up to Rs. 649 for Premium. Basic costs Rs. 199, while Standard is priced at Rs. 499. The cheapest plan is really only useful if you watch on your phone or tablet. If you want to use Netflix on your laptop or TV, you'll have to go for Basic or one of the higher plans. There's a difference in how many people can watch at once, too. Mobile and Basic allow one stream, Standard allows two, and Premium lets you watch on four screens simultaneously.

The picture quality improves as you move up the plans. Mobile is limited to 480p, Basic gets you 720p HD, and Standard goes up to 1080p Full HD. You'll need Premium for 4K Ultra HD and HDR, provided your device supports them. But unless you have a 4K TV, or really want the highest picture quality available, the extra cost may not be worth it. Standard should be enough for most people who want to watch in Full HD.

Netflix's Android and iOS apps let you download films and shows for offline viewing, though not every title comes with that option. The number of devices you can download content on also depends on your plan. Downloads don't stay available indefinitely and may expire after a while. There's no annual or quarterly subscription in India, either. All four plans are billed monthly.

Amazon Prime Video Plans, Device Limits and Downloads

Prime Video is included with Amazon's regular Prime membership, which costs Rs. 1,499 per year. If you don't need all the benefits of Prime, there's Prime Lite at Rs. 799 per year. Amazon also charges extra if you want to remove ads from Prime Video. That add-on costs Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 699 for a year.

The device limits are a little different between the two memberships. Prime Lite lets you register one device, either a phone or a TV. With full Prime, you can register up to five devices, including two TVs. You can change the device linked to Prime Lite, but there's a limit to how often you can do this. Amazon allows you to remove only two registered devices in a 30-day period.

Registered devices and simultaneous streams are two different things. Prime Lite only allows one stream at a time, while full Prime lets you stream on up to three devices. Even then, you can't play the same film or show on more than two devices at once. Prime Lite offers HD streaming with ads. Full Prime is the one that supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR, although this depends on the title and the device you're watching on.

You can download films and shows for offline viewing, but the option is limited to eligible titles. Full Prime subscribers can save eligible subscription content on up to two devices. Prime Video Mobile Edition has a one-device limit, while Amazon doesn't clearly spell out a separate download limit for Prime Lite. Downloads generally give you 30 days to start watching. Once you press play, you'll have 48 hours to finish, although the actual time limit can vary from one title to another.

JioHotstar Plans, Device Limits and Downloads

JioHotstar has three plans, Mobile, Super and Premium, and you can subscribe for a month, three months or a year. Mobile costs Rs. 79 per month, Rs. 149 for three months and Rs. 499 for a year. Super is priced at Rs. 149 per month, Rs. 349 for three months and Rs. 1,099 annually. Premium costs Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for three months or Rs. 2,199 per year. These are the prices for new subscribers under the plans introduced on January 28, 2026. If you're already subscribed, your existing pricing and benefits will continue as long as the subscription stays active and auto-renews.

Mobile is fairly limited. It only supports one phone or tablet at a time, and Hollywood content isn't included unless you pay for a separate add-on. Super allows two devices to stream at once, while Premium takes that up to four. So if you plan to watch on a TV or share your account, you'll need one of the latter two plans. There's a difference in the ads as well. Mobile and Super include ads, while Premium removes them from regular entertainment content. Live sports and some other live shows can still have ads.

JioHotstar also lets you download select films and shows, but the option isn't available for everything on the platform. It doesn't give a fixed limit for the number of devices you can download content on, or say how long downloads remain available. You'll have to check the details in the app. You can watch JioHotstar on Android and iOS devices, through a web browser or on compatible TVs, including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and supported Samsung and LG models. If you want 4K, you'll need the Premium plan and a compatible TV with HDCP 2.2 or higher. Phones and web browsers don't support 4K playback.

Netflix vs Prime Video vs JioHotstar Plans Compared

Feature Netflix Amazon Prime Video JioHotstar Cheapest plan Rs. 149/month (Mobile) Rs. 799/year (Prime Lite) Rs. 79/month (Mobile) Cheapest plan with TV support Rs. 199/month (Basic) Rs. 799/year (Prime Lite) Rs. 149/month (Super) Simultaneous screens 1 on Mobile and Basic; 2 on Standard; 4 on Premium 1 device on Prime Lite; up to 3 streams on full Prime 1 mobile device on Mobile; up to 2 devices on Super; up to 4 on Premium Registered device limit No fixed limit specified; simultaneous screens depend on the plan 1 on Lite; 5 on full Prime, including 2 TVs No separate registered-device limit specified Offline downloads 1 device on Mobile and Basic; 2 on Standard; 6 on Premium Up to 2 devices for eligible full Prime subscription titles; Prime Lite limit not clearly specified Available for select titles; downloads are temporary Highest listed video quality 4K Ultra HD and HDR (Premium) 4K Ultra HD and HDR on supported titles and devices (full Prime) 4K on compatible living-room devices (Premium)

Which Streaming Subscription Should You Choose?

If you mostly watch Netflix on your TV, I'd stick with Basic. Premium at Rs. 649 is hard to justify unless you actually need 4K or four screens. The Mobile plan is cheaper, but only makes sense if you watch on your phone or tablet.

Prime Lite is great for the price, but that one-device limit can get annoying. If you share your account or switch between your phone and TV, I'd spend the extra Rs. 700 a year on full Prime. It's much less restrictive.

For JioHotstar, Super should do if two screens are enough. Go for Premium if more people at home use the account or you want fewer ads while watching films and shows. Just don't expect live sports to be ad-free.

And if you download shows to watch while travelling, check the limits first. Prime allows downloads on two devices, Netflix's limit depends on your plan, and JioHotstar only supports select titles.

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