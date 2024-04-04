Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Details Tipped; May Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoCs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Details Tipped; May Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoCs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is tipped to come in 8GB and 12 RAM options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 13:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Details Tipped; May Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoCs

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 by mid-July

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold FE is tipped to be offered in 12GB, 16GB memory options
  • Samsung is yet to reveal plans to unveil Fan Editon foldable phones
  • They could launch around September and October
Advertisement

Samsung foldables could soon include Fan Edition (FE) siblings this year. The Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE are expected to go official in the second half of this year after the debut of standard models — Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6. Ahead of any official announcement, a tipster has suggested the key specifications of Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE. Both phones are said to pack either a Qualcomm or an Exynos chip based on the markets. The Galaxy Z Flip FE could pack 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Z Fold FE could ship with up to 16GB of RAM.

Tipster Kro (@kro_roe) leaked the specifications of Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE on X. As per the leak, both rumoured Fan Edition foldables will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor in some markets. In select markets, they could feature Exynos chip. This is rumoured to be the unannounced Exynos 2300 SoC. Further, the tipster claims that only one of these Fan Edition foldable phones will be released.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is tipped to come in 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB RAM and storage options. It could measure 71.9x165.2x6.9mm while unfolded and 71.9x84.9x15.9/17.1mm while folded. The Galaxy Z Fold FE is said to be offered in 12GB, 16GB memory options and 256GB and 512GB storage versions. It is said to measure 67.1x155.1x15.8/14.2mm when folded and 130.1x155.1x6.3 while folded.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in mid-July. The affordable FE models are said to launch around September and October.

However, Samsung is yet to reveal any plans to unveil Fan Edition foldable phones. Also, the final model names of the FE models are not yet known. Therefore, this leak should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Plunge Continues, Most Cryptocurrencies Hit by Losses

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Details Tipped; May Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoCs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  2. OnePlus Unveils AI Eraser Tool, Joining Google, Samsung in AI Race
  3. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces; Will Tell You the Time on Mars
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked
  5. Nothing Could Announce the Nothing Ear 3 on April 18
  6. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Specifications Tipped
  8. DALL-E Users Will Now Be Able to Edit AI Images Within ChatGPT
  9. iQoo Z9
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Update Brings New Maps, Modes and More: See What's New
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Plunge Continues, Most Cryptocurrencies Hit by Losses
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Details Tipped; May Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoCs
  4. Honor X7b 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Listed Online
  5. OpenAI Will Now Let Users Edit AI-Generated DALL-E Images Within ChatGPT
  6. Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation
  7. OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race
  8. Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »