Samsung foldables could soon include Fan Edition (FE) siblings this year. The Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE are expected to go official in the second half of this year after the debut of standard models — Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6. Ahead of any official announcement, a tipster has suggested the key specifications of Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE. Both phones are said to pack either a Qualcomm or an Exynos chip based on the markets. The Galaxy Z Flip FE could pack 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Z Fold FE could ship with up to 16GB of RAM.

Tipster Kro (@kro_roe) leaked the specifications of Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE on X. As per the leak, both rumoured Fan Edition foldables will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor in some markets. In select markets, they could feature Exynos chip. This is rumoured to be the unannounced Exynos 2300 SoC. Further, the tipster claims that only one of these Fan Edition foldable phones will be released.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is tipped to come in 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB RAM and storage options. It could measure 71.9x165.2x6.9mm while unfolded and 71.9x84.9x15.9/17.1mm while folded. The Galaxy Z Fold FE is said to be offered in 12GB, 16GB memory options and 256GB and 512GB storage versions. It is said to measure 67.1x155.1x15.8/14.2mm when folded and 130.1x155.1x6.3 while folded.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in mid-July. The affordable FE models are said to launch around September and October.

However, Samsung is yet to reveal any plans to unveil Fan Edition foldable phones. Also, the final model names of the FE models are not yet known. Therefore, this leak should be considered with a pinch of salt.

