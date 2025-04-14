Technology News
English Edition

Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy

Crypto firms advertising in the EU must be licensed under the EU's MiCA framework when the new policy goes into effect.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2025 19:21 IST
Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy

Photo Credit: Reuters

Crypto exchanges, wallets need to be certified by Google to advertise on its browser

Highlights
  • The EU’s MiCA laws aim to protect financial stability and investors
  • MiCA went into effect in December 2024
  • Crypto firms are rushing to obtain MiCA licences in EU
Advertisement

Google will update its cryptocurrency advertisement policies in the European Union (EU) to align with the bloc's MiCA regulations later this month. The EU emerged as one of the world's first regions to introduce regulations that govern the digital assets, and its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rules went into effect in December 2024. Google's updated policies detail the dos and don'ts around the advertising of crypto products, that are still largely unregulated at the global level and regularly affected by market volatility.

The company updated its Cryptocurrency Advertising Policy last month, stating that only MiCA-registered crypto exchanges and wallets will be allowed to advertise their services and offerings through the search engine giant. The new policy goes into effect starting April 23.

The EU's MiCA regulations went into effect on December 30, 2024. These rules permit crypto firms with licences in any one of the EU nations to operate across the region without having to go through the licensing process in other EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

"To advertise cryptocurrency exchanges and software wallets in the EU, advertisers must be licensed as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the MiCA regulation by a relevant national competent authority and comply with all other local legal requirements, including any national-level restrictions or requirements beyond MiCA.”

As per Google's new policy, advertisers will need a licence as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) to comply with the MiCA regulation, according to the support document. Advertisers must adhere to all other applicable local legal requirements, including national-level restrictions or stipulations beyond the scope of MiCA.

The same mandate will apply to the promotion of blockchain-based games that let players engage with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Crypto exchanges, wallet service providers, and blockchain game publishers also need to be certified by Google in order to be able to run ads, the announcement noted.

The search engine giant has finalised different compliance deadlines for crypto firms licensed in different EU nations. While Finland-based firms have until June 30 to adhere to Google's ad policy upgrades, the deadline for French companies is June 30, 2026.

“This transition period is designed to provide existing advertisers with sufficient time to align their operations with the new MiCA rules and to obtain the necessary MiCA licences,” the company said in the document.

Google, on identifying compliance lapses, will notify the concerned crypto firms seven days before initiating a suspension action.

The EU's Post-MiCA Outlook on Crypto

The MiCA laws comprehensively cover preventative and risk mitigation steps linked to crypto-based activities like insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information, and market manipulation. The EU wants to allow the sector to grow but reduce the financial risks crypto assets could pose to the investor community and the national financial stability.

Despite such detailed regulations, European authorities are not entirely convinced that crypto services are safe. Earlier this month, a senior official of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said that despite the MiCA regulations, there is no such thing as a safe crypto asset.

In February, the ESMA also proposed staff assessment guidelines for crypto firms under the MiCA regulations to ensure that only well-informed personnel work with investors.

Owing to the EU's regulatory clarity, several crypto firms like BitPanda, OKX, and Crypto.com among others have rushed to acquire MiCA licences to expand businesses in the EU.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Crypto Ads, MiCA, EU
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing

Related Stories

Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  3. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  5. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  7. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  8. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Ship With a Charger in the Box in India
  9. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
  10. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users
  2. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, IP69-Certified Build
  3. Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy
  4. Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing
  6. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch; Said to Offer 22 Days Battery Life
  7. OM Token’s Sudden Plummet Stirs Rug Pull Fears, Mantra Blames ‘Sudden Liquidation’  
  8. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Off for a Limited Period in India
  10. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »