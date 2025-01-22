WhatsApp will soon benefit from an optional integration with Meta Accounts Centre with the aim of delivering a more connected experience, the company announced on Tuesday. This move will enable users to share their WhatsApp statuses automatically on other Meta Platforms' apps such as Facebook and Instagram. It is also claimed to make it easier and quicker to log in to multiple Meta apps with a single sign-on. Additionally, the company says it will introduce more universal features across its social media apps and inform users about the changes upon rollout.

WhatsApp's Account Centre Integration

Meta Platforms detailed the addition of WhatsApp to its Accounts Centre over the next few months in a newsroom post. As per the company, the move is completely optional, and users can still choose to not add their WhatsApp accounts to the Accounts Centre. However, doing so is said to enable access to features more seamlessly across apps. They can reshare updates from their WhatsApp Status to Facebook or Instagram Stories directly. This negates the need to post multiple times across different apps.

The option will be introduced globally, but its complete rollout may take place in a phased manner. When available, users will see the option in WhatsApp settings or it will appear when trying to take action across accounts, such as re-sharing status to other Meta Platforms' apps.

Further, the Accounts Centre integration brings single sign-on for all three apps, allowing users to log back into them with fewer steps. The company says it will also roll out new features such as the ability to manage your avatars, Meta AI stickers and Imagine Me creations in one place across apps.

However, Meta Platforms emphasises that privacy is still its priority and even when WhatsApp accounts are connected to the Meta Platforms' Accounts Centre, personal messages and calls are still protected by end-to-end encryption and not even the company itself can read them.