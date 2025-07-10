Technology News
Airtel Announces New Rs. 189 Plan For Prepaid Customers With Unlimited Calling: All Details

Airtel’s new Rs. 189 recharge plan with unlimited calling has a validity of 21 days.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 17:50 IST
Airtel Announces New Rs. 189 Plan For Prepaid Customers With Unlimited Calling: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel’s new Rs. 189 prepaid option is the cheapest one that offers unlimited calls

Highlights
  • Airtel’s new Rs. 189 prepaid plan has a validity of 21 days
  • This will now be Airtel’s cheapest plan with unlimited calling
  • Airtel had recently announced new all-in-one OTT packs
Airtel has listed its new Rs. 189 recharge plan with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in India. The new prepaid plan has a validity of 21 days. With the plan, subscribers will get 1GB data per day, along with a total of 300 SMS for the duration of the plan. According to the company website, the new Rs. 189 prepaid plan is now the cheapest recharge option for subscribers who wish to get unlimited calling. Customers can choose to spend Rs. 10 for the Rs. 199 unlimited calling prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days and 2GB data.

Airtel's Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calling

Indian telecom giant, Airtel, has listed a new recharge plan for its prepaid subscribers. The Rs. 189 recharge plan has a validity of 21 days. The recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in India. With the new recharge plan, subscribers get 1GB data per day and a total of 300 SMS for the validity of the plan. However, there is a 100 SMS per day quota. After the 300 SMS or the 100 SMS per day quotas are exhausted, Airtel will charge Re. 1 per local and Rs. 1.5 per STD SMS from its customers.

It is important to note that Airtel's terms and conditions highlight that the Rs. 189 price point is available only in Uttar Pradesh East and Bihar circles.

Out of all the recharge plans listed on the company website, Airtel's new Rs. 189 prepaid option is the cheapest one that offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. However, the plan does not come with the additional benefits that subscribers can avail with the Rs. 199 prepaid plan in the unlimited calls category.

By spending Rs. 10 extra, an Airtel customer can get 2GB of data and a 100 SMS quota per day. Additionally, the plan has validity of 28 days, which is 7 days more for Rs. 10. With the plan, subscribers can also get free Hello Tunes for 30 days.

In recent news, the Indian telecom giant had recently announced all-in-one OTT bundles for its prepaid subscribers at Rs. 279, Rs. 598, and Rs. 1,729 price points. The new plans provide access to more than 25 platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe. Additionally, it offers international and regional content in 16 different languages. Customers can even opt for unlimited 5G data in a single subscription.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
