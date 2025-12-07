Technology News
English Edition

How to Find SIM Number on Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

The ICCID is a unique 19 or 20-digit number that is connected with the SIM card in your mobile phone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 December 2025 15:00 IST
How to Find SIM Number on Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Silvie Lindemann

SIM numbers typically start with 89

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ICCID is a unique identifier for the SIM card
  • Knowing the SIM number will help you better manage it
  • Users can also dial *#06# in the phone app to locate the SIM number
Advertisement

Your SIM number, or the ICCID (Integrated Circuit Card Identification) number, is a unique number that is considered a serial identifier for your SIM card or eSIM. It helps mobile network operators to identify and link your SIM to their network. This 19 or 20-digit number is essential in situations like switching carriers, fixing connectivity issues, or activating an eSIM on a new phone. If your device has multiple SIM cards, knowing the ICCID for each SIM will help you better manage them. The SIM number usually starts with 89.

Locating your SIM number on an Android device is easy. You can check it either through the Settings app or by physically removing the SIM card to read the number printed on it. Users can dial a code to find it out. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find it in under a minute.

How to Find SIM Number Using Android Settings

  1. Open your Android smartphone and open the Settings app.
  2. Select About phone or About device (The options could vary depending on the brand of your phone.)
  3. Select Status or SIM card status.
  4. Scroll down to see your ICCID (or SIM number).

If the Settings method is not working for you, there's another option - ejecting the SIM tray from your Android phone to check your SIM number manually. You can follow the steps below:

How to Find SIM Number Manually

  1. Switch off your phone.
  2. Use a SIM ejector tool or a small pin to eject the SIM tray.
  3. Remove the SIM card and check for the ICCID printed on it

Users can also dial a specific code using the phone app to locate the SIM number. On some devices, it displays the ICCID number alongside the IMEI number, while other devices only show the IMEI number, and the steps below might not work on your phone.

How to Find SIM Number Using Dial Code

  1. Open the dialler app on your Android smartphone.
  2. Enter the code *#06# and press the call button.
  3. Your screen will display a popup that shows one of the following options.
  • On most devices, you'll see the IMEI number.
  • On some devices, the ICCID (SIM number) will also appear alongside the IMEI.

You can also contact your mobile carrier's customer support. They can provide the ICCID linked to your SIM or eSIM. Additionally, some third-party apps claimed to offer ICCID details, but they may pose some security risk. Therefore, it is advised to download apps from authorised sources like the Google Play store or Apple's App Store.

FAQs

1. Is ICCID the same as SIM number?
Yes, ICCID (Integrated Circuit Card Identifier) is the official term for the SIM number.

2. Where is the ICCID located on the SIM card?
The ICCID is usually printed directly on the SIM card, often near a barcode.

3. Does every Android phone show ICCID in Settings?
Most modern Android phones do, but some older models may not display it. In that case, use the SIM tray method.

3. Can I find the SIM number if my phone is locked or switched off?
Yes, you can eject the SIM card and read the ICCID printed on it.

4. Is there any app to check the SIM number?
Yes, many carrier apps and third-party apps can display SIM details, but the built-in Settings method is usually the easiest and safest way to do so.

 
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ICCID, SIM Number, SIM
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google's Year in Search 2025 Reveals Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Other AI Search Features Launched in India 2025
Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal
How to Find SIM Number on Android: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Four More Shots Please Season 4 OTT Release: Where to Watch the Final the Web Series
#Latest Stories
  1. New Shortcut Lets Scientists Run Complex Quantum Models on a Laptop
  2. Glaciers Speed Up in Summer and Slow in Winter, New Global Map Reveals
  3. Be Dune Teen OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Marathi Comedy Drama Series
  4. Four More Shots Please Season 4 OTT Release: Where to Watch the Final Chapter of the Web Series
  5. Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Comedy Entertainer
  6. Engineers Turn Lobster Shells Into Robot Parts That Lift, Grip and Swim
  7. Strongest Solar Flare of 2025 Sends High-Energy Radiation Rushing Toward Earth
  8. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Nawazuddin Siddiqui Murder Mystery
  9. Bison Kaalamaadan Is Now Streaming: Know All About the Tamil Sports Action Drama
  10. Pharma OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Malayalam Medical Thriller Web Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »