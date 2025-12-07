The ICCID is a unique 19 or 20-digit number that is connected with the SIM card in your mobile phone.
Your SIM number, or the ICCID (Integrated Circuit Card Identification) number, is a unique number that is considered a serial identifier for your SIM card or eSIM. It helps mobile network operators to identify and link your SIM to their network. This 19 or 20-digit number is essential in situations like switching carriers, fixing connectivity issues, or activating an eSIM on a new phone. If your device has multiple SIM cards, knowing the ICCID for each SIM will help you better manage them. The SIM number usually starts with 89.
Locating your SIM number on an Android device is easy. You can check it either through the Settings app or by physically removing the SIM card to read the number printed on it. Users can dial a code to find it out. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find it in under a minute.
If the Settings method is not working for you, there's another option - ejecting the SIM tray from your Android phone to check your SIM number manually. You can follow the steps below:
Users can also dial a specific code using the phone app to locate the SIM number. On some devices, it displays the ICCID number alongside the IMEI number, while other devices only show the IMEI number, and the steps below might not work on your phone.
You can also contact your mobile carrier's customer support. They can provide the ICCID linked to your SIM or eSIM. Additionally, some third-party apps claimed to offer ICCID details, but they may pose some security risk. Therefore, it is advised to download apps from authorised sources like the Google Play store or Apple's App Store.
FAQs
1. Is ICCID the same as SIM number?
Yes, ICCID (Integrated Circuit Card Identifier) is the official term for the SIM number.
2. Where is the ICCID located on the SIM card?
The ICCID is usually printed directly on the SIM card, often near a barcode.
3. Does every Android phone show ICCID in Settings?
Most modern Android phones do, but some older models may not display it. In that case, use the SIM tray method.
3. Can I find the SIM number if my phone is locked or switched off?
Yes, you can eject the SIM card and read the ICCID printed on it.
4. Is there any app to check the SIM number?
Yes, many carrier apps and third-party apps can display SIM details, but the built-in Settings method is usually the easiest and safest way to do so.
