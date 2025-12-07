Your SIM number, or the ICCID (Integrated Circuit Card Identification) number, is a unique number that is considered a serial identifier for your SIM card or eSIM. It helps mobile network operators to identify and link your SIM to their network. This 19 or 20-digit number is essential in situations like switching carriers, fixing connectivity issues, or activating an eSIM on a new phone. If your device has multiple SIM cards, knowing the ICCID for each SIM will help you better manage them. The SIM number usually starts with 89.

Locating your SIM number on an Android device is easy. You can check it either through the Settings app or by physically removing the SIM card to read the number printed on it. Users can dial a code to find it out. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find it in under a minute.

How to Find SIM Number Using Android Settings

Open your Android smartphone and open the Settings app. Select About phone or About device (The options could vary depending on the brand of your phone.) Select Status or SIM card status. Scroll down to see your ICCID (or SIM number).

If the Settings method is not working for you, there's another option - ejecting the SIM tray from your Android phone to check your SIM number manually. You can follow the steps below:

How to Find SIM Number Manually

Switch off your phone. Use a SIM ejector tool or a small pin to eject the SIM tray. Remove the SIM card and check for the ICCID printed on it

Users can also dial a specific code using the phone app to locate the SIM number. On some devices, it displays the ICCID number alongside the IMEI number, while other devices only show the IMEI number, and the steps below might not work on your phone.

How to Find SIM Number Using Dial Code

Open the dialler app on your Android smartphone. Enter the code *#06# and press the call button. Your screen will display a popup that shows one of the following options.

On most devices, you'll see the IMEI number.

On some devices, the ICCID (SIM number) will also appear alongside the IMEI.

You can also contact your mobile carrier's customer support. They can provide the ICCID linked to your SIM or eSIM. Additionally, some third-party apps claimed to offer ICCID details, but they may pose some security risk. Therefore, it is advised to download apps from authorised sources like the Google Play store or Apple's App Store.

FAQs

1. Is ICCID the same as SIM number?

Yes, ICCID (Integrated Circuit Card Identifier) is the official term for the SIM number.

2. Where is the ICCID located on the SIM card?

The ICCID is usually printed directly on the SIM card, often near a barcode.

3. Does every Android phone show ICCID in Settings?

Most modern Android phones do, but some older models may not display it. In that case, use the SIM tray method.

3. Can I find the SIM number if my phone is locked or switched off?

Yes, you can eject the SIM card and read the ICCID printed on it.

4. Is there any app to check the SIM number?

Yes, many carrier apps and third-party apps can display SIM details, but the built-in Settings method is usually the easiest and safest way to do so.