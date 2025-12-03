The relevance of PAN (Permanent Account Number) in India is increasing day by day. Earlier, the document was crucial for filing Income Tax returns and tracking financial transactions to prevent tax evasion. Now, the government mandates PAN for opening bank accounts, buying properties or gold and even investing in mutual funds or stocks. It also serves as a valid identity proof. For companies, PAN is required for invoicing and GST registration. It ensures financial transparency and helps the government track and regulate high-value transactions. If you've applied for a new PAN card, you can track the status in several ways.

You can easily check your PAN card status using the acknowledgement number, a toll-free number, name and date of birth, Aadhaar number or SMS. Here's a quick guide on different ways to track your PAN card status in a few steps.

How to Check PAN Card Status Using Aadhaar Number

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal Select the E-PAN section Click on Check Status/Download E-PAN Enter the OTP you received on your mobile number Enter your Aadhaar number, and your PAN application status will be displayed

Visit the NSDL PAN Status page Select PAN, New/Change Request Enter your name or date of birth, and the acknowledgement number Submit the details to view your PAN status.

You can also follow these steps to check your PAN card status using the UTIITSL website instead of the NSDL website.

Head to the UTIITSL website Select Track PAN Card Enter PAN or application number with DOB and cache Submit

How to Check PAN Status Using SMS and Call

Open the message app on your phone Type NSDLPAN <15-digit Acknowledgement Number> Send to 57575 You will receive an SMS showing the PAN status.

You can also dial 020-27218080 from your phone (between 7am and 11pm) to get updates about your PAN status. Once the call gets connected, follow the instructions or wait to talk to a customer care executive and provide your 15-digit acknowledgement number to get details.