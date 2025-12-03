You can check the PAN card status online in just a few seconds
You can check status of your PAN through an SMS
PAN card is crucial for filing Income Tax returns
The relevance of PAN (Permanent Account Number) in India is increasing day by day. Earlier, the document was crucial for filing Income Tax returns and tracking financial transactions to prevent tax evasion. Now, the government mandates PAN for opening bank accounts, buying properties or gold and even investing in mutual funds or stocks. It also serves as a valid identity proof. For companies, PAN is required for invoicing and GST registration. It ensures financial transparency and helps the government track and regulate high-value transactions. If you've applied for a new PAN card, you can track the status in several ways.
You can easily check your PAN card status using the acknowledgement number, a toll-free number, name and date of birth, Aadhaar number or SMS. Here's a quick guide on different ways to track your PAN card status in a few steps.
Enter PAN or application number with DOB and cache
Submit
How to Check PAN Status Using SMS and Call
Open the message app on your phone
Type NSDLPAN <15-digit Acknowledgement Number>
Send to 57575
You will receive an SMS showing the PAN status.
You can also dial 020-27218080 from your phone (between 7am and 11pm) to get updates about your PAN status. Once the call gets connected, follow the instructions or wait to talk to a customer care executive and provide your 15-digit acknowledgement number to get details.
Nithya P Nair
