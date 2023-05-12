Technology News

How to Sign Up for Access to Google's New AI-Powered Features Using Google AI Labs

Google AI Labs is only available in specific regions, so you may have to wait until Google expands access to your region, depending on where you live.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2023 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

You can also sign up for early access to AI-powered search via the Google app in the US

Highlights
  • Google I/O 2023 began on May 10
  • The company announced a handful of AI-powered features
  • Google is allowing users to publicly preview some of these features

Google I/O 2023 saw the arrival of several new AI-powered features and improvements that are making their way to the company's products and services, and the firm has already begun a public preview of some of these features. The company announced handy new AI tools that are centred around its search service, a Duet AI tool for Workspace apps like Google Docs, and an app aimed at students. You can now try out the new SGE (Search Generative Experience) that infuses search results with conversational AI responses, or automatically generate paragraphs of text using Google Docs and Gmail.

In addition to these two services, you can also test out Project Tailwind, which is touted to be an "AI-first notebook" that can help students study. Google will also allow you to test another service that was not announced during the Google I/O 2023 keynote, called MusicLM. This tool lets you generate music you want to listen to by providing a text prompt. 

It is worth noting that these new features are currently in public preview and it's likely that you won't be able to use them to their full potential. You might also encounter some bugs or errors while trying out these services. Finally, AI Labs testing is only available in specific regions, so depending on where you live, you may have to wait until Google expands access to your region. Google indicated that SGE testing is currently open to users in the US. 

If you live in a supported region and want to sign up for Google's AI labs, you can follow these steps to test out Google's upcoming AI-powered services.

How to sign up for access to Google's new AI features via Google AI Labs

  2. Under the Available in Labs section, look for the AI-powered feature you're interested in.
  3. Click on the Learn more to understand how the feature works, then click on Join waitlist.
  4. Repeat the same process for any other new AI features you want to test.

Google IO 2023, Duet AI, Project Tailwind, Search Generative Experience, MusicLM, Google AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Workspace, Gmail, Google
