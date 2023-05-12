Technology News

Meta Joins Generative AI Race, Will Begin Testing AI-Powered Ads Tools to Create Content

A select group of advertisers will be invited to experiment with the tools in a "testing playground" that Meta is calling the AI Sandbox.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2023 12:20 IST
Meta Joins Generative AI Race, Will Begin Testing AI-Powered Ads Tools to Create Content

Meta will invite selected advertisers to test the AI tools in the AI Sandbox

Highlights
  • Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI launched chatbot ChatGPT in the fall
  • Google announced to offer integrations of the AI in its search
  • Google's email and photo products will also get the AI integration

Social media giant Meta Platforms joined the generative AI product race on Thursday, saying it would begin testing artificial intelligence-powered ad tools that can create content like image backgrounds and variations of written text.

A select group of advertisers will be invited to experiment with the tools in a "testing playground" that the company is calling the AI Sandbox, Meta executives said at a press event in New York.

The executives declined to specify how many advertisers would have access to the space at the outset, saying only that the group was small.

Meta planned to grant access to more advertisers in July and integrate some of the features into general-purpose ad products later in the year, they said.

The announcement marks the Facebook and Instagram owner's first foray into rolling out products that use generative AI technology, which mines vast stores of past data to generate new content like prose, art, and software code.

A frenzy of interest and investment has swirled around the technology since Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI launched chatbot ChatGPT in the fall.

Meta's announcement came a day after its top digital ads rival, Alphabet's Google, said it would start offering integrations of the technology in its search, email, and photo products.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, AI, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, ChatGPT
BTC Drops Drastically to $26,000 Mark Amid Market Turbulence; Most Cryptocurrencies See Losses

Related Stories

Meta Joins Generative AI Race, Will Begin Testing AI-Powered Ads Tools to Create Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  2. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Colour Options Leaked: See Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  7. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
  8. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  9. Google Pixel 7a First Impressions: The Pixel 'A' Series Goes Premium
  10. NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino May Replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO: WSJ
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo to Close Chip Design Business Amid Extended Global Smartphone Market Decline: Details
  2. Meta Joins Generative AI Race, Will Begin Testing AI-Powered Ads Tools to Create Content
  3. BTC Drops Drastically to $26,000 Mark Amid Market Turbulence; Most Cryptocurrencies See Losses
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Case Renders Showcase a Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Colour Options Suggested via Leaked Press Renders: All Details
  6. Apple Under Italian Antitrust Watchdog's Scanner Over Alleged Abuse of App Market Dominance
  7. The Last of Us Season 2 Production Halted Due to Hollywood Writers’ Strike
  8. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Could Be Replaced by NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino: WSJ
  9. Microsoft to Defend $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal in Antitrust Lawsuit Filed by Gamers in US Court
  10. Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO as He Announces to Take Executive Chair, CTO Position
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.