Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI

Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI

Google Photos will be updated with a new Magic Editor tool that uses AI for image manipulation later this year.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 16:26 IST
Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

Immersive View for routes will roll out to Google Maps users in 15 cities by the end of 2023

Highlights
  • Google's search engine will offer generative AI-powered responses
  • The company is updating Gmail with a "Write for me" feature
  • Google Maps will let users visualise weather conditions and air quality

Google I/O 2023 began on Wednesday as Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to the stage to reveal several new changes coming to the company's apps and services. Google's annual developer conference for 2023 is focussed on artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the firm announced several new AI-powered features that are coming to services like search, Google Maps, Google Photos, and Gmail. Some of these features will be rolled out to customers in the coming weeks, while some will only be available later this year, Google said, while reiterating its "bold and responsible" approach to updating its products.

The first product from Google that is set to get an AI-backed upgrade is Gmail, the company announced during the Google I/O keynote. The company says it is expanding on its Smart Reply and Smart Compose features, which also rely on AI, into a new tool called "Help me write" that will roll out to Google Workspace users in the coming weeks.

Users can type in a prompt of an email they want to compose, and the tool will use a powerful generative model to quickly pull data from their Google account to generate a personalised email. These drafts can also be refined by the user, or automatically expanded using an "Elaborate" option. These features will start to roll out as part of Workspace updates, according to Google.

Google Photos, first introduced at Google I/O in 2015, has received several AI-powered features over the years that allow users to search for specific objects or people in their photo library. The company also offers a Magic Eraser tool on its Pixel smartphones, allowing users to remove people and objects from photos using AI — users on non-Pixel smartphones can also use this tool, with a Google One subscription.

google photos magic editor googleblog inline magic editor google photos

Magic Editor for Google Photos
Photo Credit: Google

 

A new Magic Editor tool for Google Photos was unveiled on Wednesday, and the company claims it can add missing details in images where objects are partially visible, move subjects in an image after it has been captured, and maintain a consistent look across the image while editing a particular section. Google says Magic Editor for Google Photos will arrive later in 2023.

The company is also adding more AI capabilities to Google Maps, with a new "Immersive View for routes" feature that can give users who are walking, cycling, or driving, a bird's eye view of the route, along with details of the traffic, air quality, weather, and visual indications of how these might change throughout the day. Google Maps' new Immersive View for routes will be available in 15 cities — including London, New York, Tokyo, and San Francisco — by the end of the year.

Google's search app is also getting an upgrade, as is the desktop browser search experience. The company has been scrambling to compete with Microsoft's upgraded Bing, which runs on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology. Using Google Bard, the search giant will offer users a conversational AI experience, that has now been opened to all users without a waitlist. The new Google search with generative AI can be enabled via a Labs setting and users can join a waitlist to test all the features offered by Bard-powered Google search, such as smarter shopping and follow up questions.  

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google IO 2023, Google IO, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Search, Gmail
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Streaming Giants Like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video Battle for Anime Supremacy
Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More

Related Stories

Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  2. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Nokia C22 With Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India at This Price
  4. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  5. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
  6. Vivo Y78 5G With 44W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  7. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  10. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI
  2. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  3. PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details
  4. Streaming Giants Like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video Battle for Anime Supremacy
  5. Realme Narzo N53 India Launch Set for May 18, Claimed to Be the Slimmest Realme Phone Ever
  6. Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More
  7. IPL 2023 Sets New Record With 1,300 Crore Views on JioCinema in the First Five Weeks
  8. Nokia C22 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC, Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Disney+ and Hulu Content to Be Merged Into a Single App in the US
  10. Hyundai to Invest $2.45 Billion in India to Increase Production, Introduce New EV Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.