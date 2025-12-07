Bank of Baroda (BOB) is an India-based public sector bank that allows its customers to check their account balance through multiple online and offline methods. If you have an account with BOB, the following information will come in handy. While traditional banking methods required you to visit a nearby branch in person, as more financial institutions start adopting technology, the same is no longer necessary. BOB customers can check their account balance through the bank's website, Bob World mobile banking app, and missed call and SMS banking.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your BOB account balance through the bank's website, mobile banking app, missed call, and WhatsApp banking.

How to Check Bank of Baroda Balance via Internet Banking

Visit the BOB World Internet portal or click here. Click on the Retail User button. Enter your User ID in the text box, along with your password. Tap on the View Account Details option. Then click on the Check Account Balance button to see the updated balance.

How to Check Bank of Baroda Balance via Mobile Banking

Download the Bob World app from the Google Play Store, if you're an Android user, or Apple's App Store, if you're an iPhone user. Click on the Log in button > enter User ID and Password in the respective fields. The app will present you with the debit and credit cards attached to your account, along with your account details. Navigate to the account for which you wish to check the balance (If you have multiple accounts with the bank). Then, tap on the Unhide button, shown as a small eye, next to the masked account number. (You will have to identify the account with the last four digits displayed on the screen.) The app will refresh to present the updated account balance.

How to Check Bank of Baroda Balance via Missed Call or SMS Banking

Open the phone app. Dial 8468001111 from the registered phone number. (This is a 24x7 toll-free number.) After a few rings, the call will hang up automatically. Alternatively, you can send an SMS to 8422009988 in the following format: BAL Last 4 digits of your account number. For example, if your account number is 1234567890, you can message BAL 7890. Within a few minutes, BOB will send an SMS to the registered phone number with the updated account balance.

How to Check Bank of Baroda Balance via WhatsApp Banking

Save BOB's WhatsApp number 8433888777 on your phone. Open WhatsApp > search for the BOB contact. Then, send “Hi”. The chatbot will send you a list of preset options. Tap on the Balance Enquiry button. Within a few minutes, the bank will send you your updated account balance.

FAQs

1. How can I check my BOB account balance?

You can check your BOB Account balance via internet banking, mobile banking app, missed call, and WhatsApp banking.

2. How to check the BOB Account balance via WhatsApp?

You can send "Hi" to the BOB WhatsApp number 8433888777.

3. What is the missed call number for BOB?

The BOB missed call banking number is 8468001111.

4. How to check the BOB account statement?

You can check the BOB account statement via internet banking and the mobile app.