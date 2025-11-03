Technology News
How to Check India Post Payments Bank Balance Online via Different Methods

Follow this step-by-step guide to check your India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) balance using your phone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 19:36 IST
How to Check India Post Payments Bank Balance Online via Different Methods

Photo Credit: Unsplash/NordWood Themes

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) banking services can be accessed without an internet connection

  • India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was launched in 2018
  • The IPPB had 650 branches at the time of the launch
  • The IPPB is a public sector banking organisation
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is a public sector bank that offers banking services across 650 branches and 3,250 access points in the country. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, the IPPB is linked with 1.55 lakh post offices. It aims to provide accessible and affordable banking services to people in places where other private and public sector banks are not present. The list of services provided by IPPB includes savings and current accounts opening, money transfers, direct benefit transfers, bill and utility payments, and enterprise and merchant payments.

You can check your account balance via various methods, such as Mobile Banking, Missed Call Banking, and SMS Banking. It's worth noting that the online banking services are available throughout the day, seven days a week. Also, the SMS Banking and Missed Call Banking do not require you to be connected to the internet.

How to Check India Post Payments Bank Balance via Mobile Banking

Here's how you can check your IPPB balance through the official app:

  1. Download the IPPB app from the Google Play store or App Store.
  2. Enter your account number, customer ID (CIF), and date of birth, along with your registered mobile number.
  3. Follow the on-screen instructions and set an mPIN (Mobile Personal Identification Number) for security.
  4. Enter the OTP sent to your registered contact number.
  5. Follow the steps on the screen to check your account balance.

How to Check India Post Payments Bank Balance via Missed Call Banking

Here's how you can check your IPPB balance through Missed Call Banking:

  1. Register your mobile number for Missed Call banking by giving a missed call to 9650121379 from the contact number linked to your Savings or Current IPPB account.
  2. Then, give a missed call to 9910223398 from the registered number to receive balance information.

On top of this, you can also request a mini bank statement by giving a missed call to 9910285326.

How to Check India Post Payments Bank Balance via SMS Banking

Here's how you can check your IPPB balance via SMS Banking:

  1. First, you need to register your linked mobile number for SMS Banking by messaging “REGISTER” to 9910228664.
  2. Then, send ”BAL” to the same phone number mentioned above to receive the information.

Additionally, you can also message ”MINI” to the same number to get a mini bank statement.

IPPB also allows customers to freeze their Savings and Current bank accounts via SMS banking. Simply message FREEZE<SPACE><12-digit IPPB account number> to 9910228664, and the IPPB will freeze your account for you, without asking you to visit a nearby branch. Moreover, you can message GETCIF<SPACE><Date of birth in DDMMYYYY format> to the above-mentioned contact number to receive Account and CIF information.

Further reading: India Post Payments Bank, IPPB, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, How to

