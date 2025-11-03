Technology News
English Edition

Who Coined the Term 'AGI'? The Real Inventor Finally Identified

The term AGI, or artificial general intelligence, was coined by researcher Mark Gubrud in 1997.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 November 2025 17:19 IST
Who Coined the Term 'AGI'? The Real Inventor Finally Identified

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Gabriele Malaspina

The history of AGI is as interesting as its vague definition

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AGI was popularised by Ben Goertzel and Cassio Pennachin in 2005
  • Early AGI definitions called it a system that works on par with a human
  • Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta are the frontrunners of AGI
Advertisement

Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, is one of the most prominent moving goalposts in the tech community right now. Each breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) research seems to redraw the boundary of what “general” intelligence means. For scientists, it's a long-term research aspiration towards a machine that is capable of true innovation; for companies, it is the ideal assistant that can perform all the corporate tasks a human can do; and for the layman, it is the manifestation of doomsday.

In that sense, AGI has become a kind of Rorschach test, reflecting the hopes, fears, and motivations of whoever invokes it. Yet before it turned into a catch-all for the industry's future visions, the idea had a specific origin, and one individual was responsible for naming it.

The Popularisation of AGI

The AGI rabbit hole is pretty deep. In recent years, pretty much every company's town hall in Silicon Valley consists of this acronym, with every speaker defining it loosely and connecting it to their vision. But things are a bit different in the scientific community, where the topic has been a subject of research for decades.

A quick search on Google will give you the names of Ben Goertzel and Cassio Pennachin, the co-editors of a book titled Artificial General Intelligence. They came up with the phrase while finding a replacement name for the working title of the book “Real AI”. The book was published in 2005, and this is largely the point of the popularisation of the term.

In the book, they defined AGI as (via Forbes) “AI systems that possess a reasonable degree of self-understanding and autonomous self-control, and have the ability to solve a variety of complex problems in a variety of contexts, and to learn to solve new problems that they didn't know about at the time of their creation.”

Goertzel's usage of the phrase is considered the origin point because just a couple of years later, the first Conference on Artificial General Intelligence was held in 2008. The conference was organised by the AGI society and was led by Goertzel and Marcus Hutter. It has now become a global annual event, which has attracted speakers such as the Turing Award winner and one of the three Godfathers of AI, Yoshua Bengio.

However, Goertzel himself acknowledges that he was not the inventor of the phrase.

Who Really Coined the Term AGI?

In 2011, Goertzel penned a blog post titled “Who coined the term AGI?” In the post, he acknowledged the shortcomings with the phrase and admitted that he was, in fact, not the first one to use the phrase.

He credits Mark Gubrud, a Maryland, US-based researcher, who came up with the term in 1997 in a paper titled “Nanotechnology and International Security.” According to a Wired report, the paper was published and presented at the Fifth Foresight Conference on Molecular Nanotechnology, where he used the term to describe how future technology can revolutionise US military affairs.

He also defined the technology as “AI systems that rival or surpass the human brain in complexity and speed, that can acquire, manipulate and reason with general knowledge, and that are usable in essentially any phase of industrial or military operations where a human intelligence would otherwise be needed.”

While these definitions are dated, the commonality between these and the one given by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is that it is an AI system that operates at a level similar to humans without any supervision. With Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and countless other AI companies racing to reach this target as soon as possible, it is interesting to reflect upon the fact that the concept emerged from a little-known researcher who believed in 1997 that technology had the power to replace the human mind.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AGI, Artificial General Intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch

Related Stories

Who Coined the Term 'AGI'? The Real Inventor Finally Identified
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch on This Date
  5. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  6. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  7. Apple's Revamped Siri Could Be Equipped With This AI Model From Google
  8. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch
  2. Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 15 Mini Also Expected to Debut
  4. India Is Shaping a Global Framework for Ethical and Human-Centric AI: PM Modi
  5. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Comedy Drama Movie Online
  6. Robin Hood Season 1 Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $107,500 Amidst Weakening Spot Demand, Macro Uncertainty
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date, Design Revealed
  9. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. ChatGPT Atlas, Perplexity’s Comet and Other AI Browsers Can Bypass Paywalls: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »