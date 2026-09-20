Technology News
English Edition

How to Free Up Storage on an Android Phone

Few Android handsets offer the Smart Storage feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 September 2026 10:00 IST
How to Free Up Storage on an Android Phone

Photo Credit: Samsung

Users can archive apps on Android phones to make space for new apps

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Storage is where your handset stores photos, videos, music, and apps
  • Users with Google Photos can remove the backed-up copies
  • Users can archive apps on Android phones
Advertisement

We are all familiar with RAM and storage. Storage is where your handset stores photos, videos, music, apps and other files, whereas RAM is used for apps and the Android system. Smartphone brands are launching models with up to 1TB of onboard storage now; still seeing the storage full message on an Android phone can be annoying. Running out of storage will stop you from downloading new apps, files, photos and videos. Clearing unwanted files is the first and primary solution to make some room for new data and files and improve the performance of your smartphone.

Ways to Free Up Storage on an Android Phone

Before starting, you can check how much storage you are using on your Android phone by heading to SettingsStorage> selecting a category. This lets you identify which category photos, videos, apps, downloads, or other files is taking the lion's share of the available storage.

VoltStorage Discussion
Explore More...

Automatically Free Up Storage

Few Android handsets offer the Smart Storage feature that is designed to automatically delete copies of photos and videos backed up to Google Photos when storage is running low. This feature eliminates the need for manually removing files. You can turn this feature on by heading to Settings> tap Storage> select Free up space> tap Menu> turn on Smart Storage.

Manually Delete Unnecessary Files

Users can remove unnecessary data and improve system performance by reviewing large files which are no longer needed and deleting them manually.

You can also review files that you no longer need and delete them manually.

  1. Open Settings
  2. Open Storage, then select Free up space
  3. Select the category
  4. Open Select files
  5. Choose the files you want to delete. If the category is not listed, select Browse
  6. Select individual files or choose all available files.
  7. Tap Move files to Trash

Users with Google Photos backup can remove the backed-up copies from phone. The backed-up versions can be accessed from Google Photos when the Android smartphone is connected to the internet.

Another way is to delete downloaded media, which can quickly consume storage. You can delete Google TV downloads by opening Google TV>tap Library> scroll to the downloaded video> tap Downloaded> Remove.

The YouTube Music downloads can also be cleared by similar steps: open YouTube Music> tap Library> select More next to the song, album, or playlist> tap Remove download.

Media downloaded through other apps can be directly deleted from the app.

Uninstall Apps, Clear App Cache

Another way to make storage space on your Android phone is to remove apps that you rarely use. Review the apps installed on your phone and remove those you no longer need.

Many apps store temporary files over time. Clearing an app's cache can recover some storage without removing data. This can be done from the phone's Settings app.

Archive Unused Apps

Users can archive apps on Android phones to make space for new apps. The app itself is removed, but your personal data is retained, and its icon remains on the phone. Users can reinstall the app later from Google Play.

  1. Open the Google Play Store
  2. Tap your Profile picture
  3. Go to Settings> General
  4. Turn Automatically archive apps on or off.

Delete Downloaded Files

Downloads folder can contain documents, images, videos, PDFs, and other files you no longer need. Check your downloaded files weekly or monthly and remove anything that is no longer useful. This can be accessed through the Files or Files by Google app. 

FAQs

Does removing apps free up storage?

Yes. Deleting apps you no longer use can free up the app's storage space.

Which files usually take up the most storage space?

Photos, videos, downloaded movies or music, and large apps and games often take up the most space.

How to free up space without deleting my photos?

Back up your photos to Google Photos. Once you've confirmed the backup is complete, you can remove local copies to make space.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Storage, How To Free Up Storage
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold
Samsung Announces Galaxy Event for August 27 to Introduce ‘Newest Addition’ to Galaxy S26 Family

Related Stories

How to Free Up Storage on an Android Phone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Date Announced
  3. Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition First Impressions
  4. Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launched in India at This Price
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Early Deals Announced: What to Expect
  6. OnePlus 16 Design, Colours and Storage Variants Revealed
  7. Vivo X500 Pro Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC Debuts: See Price
  8. Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date Revealed
  9. CMF to Become a Standalone Indian Firm, Nothing's Carl Pei Announces
  10. Vivo Buds Clip With Open-Ear Design, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Buds Clip With Open-Ear Design, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Googlebook Render Leaked Again Ahead of Launch; Reveals Slim Profile
  3. Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini-Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Vivo X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, Vivo X500 Tags Along: Price, Features
  5. Gmail Adds ‘Copy Code’ Shortcut for Copying Verification Codes on Android and iOS
  6. CMF to Become Indian, Nothing’s Carl Pei Announces While Highlighting India’s ‘Inevitable’ Growth Potential
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  8. WhatsApp May Let You Share Custom Wallpapers and Chat Themes With Others
  9. Vivo Y600K Turbo Surfaces on Google Play Console; Launch Seems Imminent
  10. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 21: How to Get Secret Legacy Backpack and Other Free Rewards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »