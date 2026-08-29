How to Transfer Contacts From Android to iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Users can use the official Move to iOS app to transfer contacts
Android and Apple also allow you to transfer other data
Users can also sync their Google Account contacts to transfer contacts
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Migrating from an Android to an Apple device could be a hassle for many people. However, over the years, both Google and Apple have made it easier for users to move from one device ecosystem to another. In 2015, Apple launched its first Android app, namely Move to iOS, which allows users to transfer their data from an Android phone to their iPhone. The app comes in handy when users are setting up their new iPhone while moving from an Android handset. However, users can also transfer their apps, contacts, and other files from an Android phone to an iPhone after they are done setting up their new iPhone.
If you are migrating from an Android smartphone to a new iPhone, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you easily transfer your contacts from Android to iPhone.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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