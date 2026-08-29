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How to Transfer Contacts From Android to iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Users can transfer saved contacts from an Android phone to a new iPhone via multiple methods.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 August 2026 08:00 IST
How to Transfer Contacts From Android to iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Tyler Lastovich

Here's how you can transfer contacts from Android to iPhone

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Highlights
  • Users can use the official Move to iOS app to transfer contacts
  • Android and Apple also allow you to transfer other data
  • Users can also sync their Google Account contacts to transfer contacts
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Migrating from an Android to an Apple device could be a hassle for many people. However, over the years, both Google and Apple have made it easier for users to move from one device ecosystem to another. In 2015, Apple launched its first Android app, namely Move to iOS, which allows users to transfer their data from an Android phone to their iPhone. The app comes in handy when users are setting up their new iPhone while moving from an Android handset. However, users can also transfer their apps, contacts, and other files from an Android phone to an iPhone after they are done setting up their new iPhone.

If you are migrating from an Android smartphone to a new iPhone, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you easily transfer your contacts from Android to iPhone.

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How to Transfer Contacts From Android to iPhone via the Move to iOS App

  1. Turn on Wi-Fi on your old Android phone.
  2. From the Google Play Store, download the Move to iOS app.
  3. Open the Move to iOS app > tap Continue > click on the Agree button to continue.
  4. Now, click on Automatically Send.
  5. Tap Continue and turn on Location permissions, if required.
  6. Click on Continue and follow the on-screen instructions.
  7. Now, boot up your new iPhone.
  8. Follow the on-screen setup instructions.
  9. On the Quick Start screen, click on the Set Up Without Another Apple Device button > continue to follow on-screen instructions.
  10. Now, on the Transfer Your Apps & Data screen, tap on the From Android option.
  11. A code will appear on your iPhone. Now, move to your Android phone and enter the same code as seen on your new iPhone's screen.
  12. Your iPhone will ask you to create a temporary Wi-Fi network. Tap on *Connect.
  13. A new data transfer screen will appear. Here, select the content you wish to transfer to your iPhone. You must select Contacts if you want to transfer them, too.
  14. Now, continue setting up your iPhone by following the on-screen instructions.
  15. Once the transfer is complete, all your contacts that were saved on your Android phone will appear on your new iPhone.

How to Transfer Contacts From Android to iPhone by Syncing Your Google Account

  1. To transfer contacts from your Android phone to your new iPhone, which has already been set up, you must open the Contacts app on your Android handset.
  2. Then, tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Here, click on the Manage Contacts button.
  4. Now, tap on Move Contacts.
  5. On the From screen, select Phone or SIM.
  6. Click on the Select All button in the top-left corner of the screen > tap Done.
  7. On the To screen, tap on the Google account you wish to sync your contacts with > click on Move.
  8. Once done, keep your Android phone aside and move to your iPhone.
  9. On your iPhone, open the Settings app.
  10. Scroll down to the Mail settings menu and open it.
  11. Click on Account > Add Account > enter the credentials of the same Google account as your Android phone.
  12. Follow the on-screen instructions till you reach the Gmail screen. Here, enable Contacts.
  13. Now, click on the Keep on My iPhone button > tap on Save.
  14. Once done, your contacts will appear in the Phone app of your iPhone.

FAQs

1. Where can I download the Move to iOS app from on my Android phone?

The Move to iOS app is available via the Google Play Store. You can also download it by scanning QR code while setting up your iPhone.

2. Can I transfer my contacts from my Android phone to an iPhone that has already been set up?

Yes, you can transfer your contacts from an Android phone to an iPhone that has been set up by syncing your contacts with your Google account.

3. Can I transfer contacts from an Android phone to an iPhone if my Android phone's Wi-Fi is not working?

Yes, you can transfer your contacts from an Android phone to an iPhone using a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

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Further reading: iPhone, Android, Move Contacts From Android to iPhone, Apple, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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