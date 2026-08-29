How to Transfer Contacts From Android to iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Migrating from an Android to an Apple device could be a hassle for many people. However, over the years, both Google and Apple have made it easier for users to move from one device ecosystem to another. In 2015, Apple launched its first Android app, namely Move to iOS, which allows users to transfer their data from an Android phone to their iPhone. The app comes in handy when users are setting up their new iPhone while moving from an Android handset. However, users can also transfer their apps, contacts, and other files from an Android phone to an iPhone after they are done setting up their new iPhone.

If you are migrating from an Android smartphone to a new iPhone, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you easily transfer your contacts from Android to iPhone.

Turn on Wi-Fi on your old Android phone. From the Google Play Store, download the Move to iOS app. Open the Move to iOS app > tap Continue > click on the Agree button to continue. Now, click on Automatically Send. Tap Continue and turn on Location permissions, if required. Click on Continue and follow the on-screen instructions. Now, boot up your new iPhone. Follow the on-screen setup instructions. On the Quick Start screen, click on the Set Up Without Another Apple Device button > continue to follow on-screen instructions. Now, on the Transfer Your Apps & Data screen, tap on the From Android option. A code will appear on your iPhone. Now, move to your Android phone and enter the same code as seen on your new iPhone's screen. Your iPhone will ask you to create a temporary Wi-Fi network. Tap on *Connect. A new data transfer screen will appear. Here, select the content you wish to transfer to your iPhone. You must select Contacts if you want to transfer them, too. Now, continue setting up your iPhone by following the on-screen instructions. Once the transfer is complete, all your contacts that were saved on your Android phone will appear on your new iPhone.

To transfer contacts from your Android phone to your new iPhone, which has already been set up, you must open the Contacts app on your Android handset. Then, tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner of the screen. Here, click on the Manage Contacts button. Now, tap on Move Contacts. On the From screen, select Phone or SIM. Click on the Select All button in the top-left corner of the screen > tap Done. On the To screen, tap on the Google account you wish to sync your contacts with > click on Move. Once done, keep your Android phone aside and move to your iPhone. On your iPhone, open the Settings app. Scroll down to the Mail settings menu and open it. Click on Account > Add Account > enter the credentials of the same Google account as your Android phone. Follow the on-screen instructions till you reach the Gmail screen. Here, enable Contacts. Now, click on the Keep on My iPhone button > tap on Save. Once done, your contacts will appear in the Phone app of your iPhone.

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