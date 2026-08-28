YouTube Adds Amazon Product Tags to Shorts, Videos and Livestreams

YouTube has added Amazon to its Shopping Affiliate Program, giving eligible US creators a new way to monetise product recommendations shared through their content. Creators can tag Amazon products in Shorts, long-form videos and livestreams, while viewers can use those tags to find the featured items. The integration brings Amazon into YouTube's existing shopping tools and connects product discovery with creator earnings. The feature is currently available to eligible creators in the US, and YouTube has detailed its requirements and payment process.

YouTube Adds Amazon Product Tagging for Creators

YouTube announced the Amazon integration in a blog post, while its Google support page outlines the eligibility requirements and how the feature works. Creators need to be enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program and the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme in the US. They must also have an active Amazon Influencer Program or Amazon Associates Program account linked to their YouTube channel.

Once access is enabled, creators can use YouTube Studio's product picker to add eligible Amazon products to their videos. YouTube says creators can also contact Creator Support if a product they want to feature is not available for tagging. The platform also supports auto-tagging, which can review recent uploads and identify eligible Amazon products when the option is enabled.

Creators can track clicks and estimated revenue generated through tagged products in YouTube Studio Analytics. Finalised Amazon earnings are paid through the creator's existing AdSense account alongside other YouTube affiliate payments. Commissions are settled on a monthly cycle, with earnings that lock in January, for example, paid during the March AdSense payment cycle.

YouTube can also connect tagged Amazon products with trusted local merchant offers when viewers make purchases from outside the US. This lets creators earn commissions from eligible international sales. If no suitable local offer is available, the product tag may direct viewers to the Amazon US storefront or another relevant local storefront.

The platform also accounts for product returns when calculating creator earnings. A returned item can result in the corresponding commission being deducted from the creator's balance. If the deduction pushes the balance below zero, the amount carries over to the next monthly payment cycle until the earnings become positive. YouTube requires tagged content to follow its product tagging guidelines, Community Guidelines and paid product placement policy.