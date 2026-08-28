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Poco X8 5G and X8 Power 5G India Launch Date Set for September 4

Poco X8 Power 5G is confirmed to include a 10,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 16:50 IST
Poco X8 5G and X8 Power 5G India Launch Date Set for September 4

Photo Credit: Poco

The official teaser video shows Poco X8 in orange and white shades

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Highlights
  • New Poco phones will go on sale in the country through Flipkart
  • Poco X8 5G is teased to feature a 9000mAh battery
  • Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G are rumoured to sit below the Poco X8 Pro
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Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G are all set to launch in India next month. Poco India confirmed the arrival of the new Poco X-series smartphones in the country via X. Poco has also shared teaser videos on the microblogging platform, revealing the rear design, battery capacity and charging details of the upcoming smartphones. The Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G are expected to feature 6.83-inch displays. They could run on Snapdragon chipsets.

Poco X8 Power 5G, Poco X8 5G India Launch Date

Poco India shared an X post on Friday to announce the official launch date of the Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G in the country. Both models are scheduled to launch on September 4 at 12:00 pm IST. They are confirmed to go on sale in the country through Flipkart. Dedicated microsites for the duo are live on Flipkart.

The vanilla Poco X8 5G is teased to feature a 9,000mAh battery. It is advertised to deliver up to 3.2 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

The Poco X8 Power 5G, on the other hand, is confirmed to include a 10,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 3.5 days of playback time. The battery supports 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging. Both phones will offer bypass charging, PPS charging and smart charging. The duo will come with a six-year battery life rating.

The official teaser video shows Poco X8 in orange and white shades with a vertically arranged dual rear camera unit. The Poco X8 Power 5G is shown in a yellow finish with a black squircle-shaped camera module. The camera island appears to house two camera sensors.

Poco X8 Power 5G, Poco X8 5G Specifications (Expected)

Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G are rumoured to sit below the Poco X8 Pro in the Indian market. The Poco X8 Power 5G is speculated to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Poco X8 Power 5G is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco X8 5G, on the other hand, is rumoured to ship with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It could also feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,500 nits brightness. The rear camera unit may include a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G are likely to offer an IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K-rated build. Poco may provide four Android OS updates and six years of security updates for these models.

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Poco X8 Pro 5G

Poco X8 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

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Further reading: Poco X8 5G, Poco X8 Power 5G, Poco X8 Power 5G Specifications, Poco X8 5G Specifications, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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