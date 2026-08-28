Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G are all set to launch in India next month. Poco India confirmed the arrival of the new Poco X-series smartphones in the country via X. Poco has also shared teaser videos on the microblogging platform, revealing the rear design, battery capacity and charging details of the upcoming smartphones. The Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G are expected to feature 6.83-inch displays. They could run on Snapdragon chipsets.

Poco India shared an X post on Friday to announce the official launch date of the Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G in the country. Both models are scheduled to launch on September 4 at 12:00 pm IST. They are confirmed to go on sale in the country through Flipkart. Dedicated microsites for the duo are live on Flipkart.

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The POCO X8 5G has 9000mAh battery and 3.2 days of power to keep up.



Come see what power maxxing looks like, launching 4th Sept, 12 PM#POCOX8 #POCOX85G #POCOIndia #PowerMaxxing #POCO pic.twitter.com/mgMVr0NErF — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 28, 2026

The vanilla Poco X8 5G is teased to feature a 9,000mAh battery. It is advertised to deliver up to 3.2 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

10,000 mAh battery? Yeah, you read that right.



We didn't just push the limits, we completely broke them. Introducing the biggest battery EVER on a POCO phone: #10000mAh of uninterrupted power that keeps going for 3.5 DAYS straight.#POCOX8Power, launching 4th September at 12 PM pic.twitter.com/6MmNt86JUj — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 28, 2026

The Poco X8 Power 5G, on the other hand, is confirmed to include a 10,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 3.5 days of playback time. The battery supports 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging. Both phones will offer bypass charging, PPS charging and smart charging. The duo will come with a six-year battery life rating.

The official teaser video shows Poco X8 in orange and white shades with a vertically arranged dual rear camera unit. The Poco X8 Power 5G is shown in a yellow finish with a black squircle-shaped camera module. The camera island appears to house two camera sensors.

Poco X8 Power 5G, Poco X8 5G Specifications (Expected)

Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G are rumoured to sit below the Poco X8 Pro in the Indian market. The Poco X8 Power 5G is speculated to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Poco X8 Power 5G is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco X8 5G, on the other hand, is rumoured to ship with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It could also feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,500 nits brightness. The rear camera unit may include a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G are likely to offer an IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K-rated build. Poco may provide four Android OS updates and six years of security updates for these models.

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