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Most Reliable Printers for Small Businesses to Buy in India From HP, Brother and More

HP 300 series printers are known to offer reliable performance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 August 2026 15:25 IST
Most Reliable Printers for Small Businesses to Buy in India From HP, Brother and More

Photo Credit: HP

Here are the most reliable printers for small businesses in India

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Highlights
  • HP 303dw printer also offers scan and copy features
  • HP 323dnw printer features an LCD screen
  • Upcoming sales will offer new printers at discounted prices
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Business owners across the world, regardless of their location, size, and scale, have to frequently print, scan, and copy documents. Currently, enterprises are moving towards digitising most of their workflows. However, the physical paper documents have retained their importance. Small businesses in India, especially, have to rely on physical documents, whether they want to keep physical records of invoices, bills, regulatory compliance, or printing pamphlets for marketing purposes. Owning a printer offers great convenience to small business owners and allows them to save costs, as they do not have to pay a local printing shop in their vicinity.

As new sale events approach, it offers the perfect opportunity for small business owners to purchase their first printer or upgrade their current printer. To help you make an informed buying decision, we have curated a list of the best printers from reputable brands, like HP, Brother, and Canon, that you can buy as a small business owner.

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HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer

HP is one of the most reputable brands in this price segment and category of printers. The HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser printer is known for offering long-term reliability to users, which helps proprietors reduce business costs over time. With a claimed delivery of up to 30 pages per minute printing speed, the HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser printer can cater to the needs of most small owners in India. It also brings the convenience of control with the help of the HP Smart app. It can support page quality from 60 gsm to 220 gsm, with a promised output of up to 30,000 pages in one month.

HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer Price in India

HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer price in India is currently set at Rs. 14,199, available via Amazon.

 

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer

As previously mentioned, the HP 300 series is known for its reliable performance and higher output. Another offering in the lineup is the HP 323dnw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser printer, which offers similar connected functionalities as the HP 303dw. With a max speed of 30 pages per minute, it targets small business owners who wish to get the most out of their printer's capabilities quickly and efficiently. Similar to other HP 300 series printers, the HP 323dnw printer can also be used for printing, scanning, and making copies of documents. The laser printer offers more functionality owing to a multi-information LCD screen on the front.

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer Price in India

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer is available in India via Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 21,999.

 

HP Laser 1008w Printer

Along with the HP 300 series, the HP 1000 series has also proved its mettle in the Indian market. With the reliable performance that the HP Laser 1008w is known to deliver, small business owners can rest assured about their daily workflows that involve printing, scanning, and making copies of important physical documents. It offers a claimed printing speed of up to 21 pages per minute. Its input tray can hold up to 150 A4-size pages at once, and the output tray can take up to 100 pages, which means that small business owners do not have to reload the tray as frequently. HP claims a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages.

HP Laser 1008w Printer Price in India

HP Laser 1008w Printer price in India can be purchased in India via Amazon at Rs. 12,999.

 

Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer

Another well-known player in the category is Brother. The Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser printer has been available in the market for a while, with a performance record of reliability. It is a monochrome printer that is claimed to deliver up to 30 pages per minute of top printing speed, which is enough to meet the requirements of most small businesses in India. It also offers an internal memory of 8MB. The inbox toner has a 2,600-page yield, and the input tray of the Brother HL-L2321D laser printer has a maximum capacity of 250 pages.

Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer Price in India

Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser printer price in India is set at Rs. 12,749.

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Further reading: Best Printers, HP, Brother
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Best Laser Printers in India Check Top Options from HP, Brother and Canon

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