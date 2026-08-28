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Acer Swift Neo 14 Refreshed in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Features

For video calls, the Acer Swift Neo 14 has a 1080p full-HD webcam and an integrated microphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 16:11 IST
Acer Swift Neo 14 Refreshed in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Neo 14 comes in a Steel Grey finish

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Highlights
  • Acer Swift Neo 14 features a 14-inch WUXGA display
  • Select models are available with an OLED display
  • Acer Swift Neo 14 supports up to 1TB of SSD storage
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Acer has refreshed its Swift Neo 14 laptop in India with Intel Core Ultra processors, including configurations with up to the Core Ultra 7 H-series chip. The new model combines a 14-inch WUXGA display with up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also includes a Full HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a 52Wh battery with 65W USB Type-C charging. The laptop weighs 1.25kg and is positioned as a thin-and-light option for work, study and everyday use.

Acer Swift Neo 14 Price in India, Availability

The Acer Swift Neo 14 starts at Rs. 67,999 in India and is available through Flipkart, the Acer E-store and other retail channels.

Acer Swift Neo 14 Features, Specifications

The Acer Swift Neo 14 features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 300 nits of brightness and 170-degree viewing angles. Select models also offer an OLED display.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 H-series processors, paired with Intel Arc Graphics. It comes with up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Swift Neo 14 runs Windows 11 Home and is listed as a Copilot+ PC with Microsoft Copilot support.

For video calls, the Acer Swift Neo 14 has a 1080p full-HD webcam and an integrated microphone. It also features two stereo speakers with HD audio support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, along with two full-function USB Type-C ports. The laptop also has one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port and an HDMI 2.0 port.

The Acer Swift Neo 14 features an integrated fingerprint reader, a multi-gesture touchpad and a backlit keyboard. It is powered by a 52Wh lithium-ion battery rated for up to eight hours of runtime. The laptop supports 65W USB Type-C Power Delivery charging and comes with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The laptop measures 316.2x216.8x17.2mm and weighs approximately 1.25kg. It comes in a Steel Grey finish and includes a one-year warranty.

Acer Swift Neo 14 Laptop

Acer Swift Neo 14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Arc
Weight 1.25 kg
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Further reading: Acer Swift Neo 14, Acer Swift Neo 14 Price in India, Acer Swift Neo 14 India Launch, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Acer Swift Neo 14 Refreshed in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Features
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