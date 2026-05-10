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How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

Enabling WhatsApp's Silence Unknown Callers feature does not completely block people from contacting you.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2026 13:00 IST
How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

If you call or message a silenced number, future calls from that contact may start ringing normally again

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp offers the feature on Android and iPhone
  • WhatsApp still shows silenced calls in notifications
  • Users can block unknown WhatsApp callers completely
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WhatsApp includes a privacy feature that lets users silence calls from unknown numbers on both Android and iPhone. The setting can help avoid spam calls, scam attempts, and random interruptions without completely blocking people. Once enabled, calls from numbers that are not saved in your contacts or have never interacted with you before will no longer ring on your phone. WhatsApp will still show these calls in the Calls tab and notifications, so you can check them later or return the call if needed. Here is a step-by-step guide to enable the feature on WhatsApp.

How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for Android

Follow these steps to silence unknown callers on WhatsApp for Android:

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  1. Begin by opening WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.
  2. Once the app opens, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.
  3. From there, head into the Settings section.
  4. Inside Settings, tap Privacy to access privacy-related controls.
  5. Scroll down until you find the Calls option, then tap on it.
  6. Finally, switch on the Silence Unknown Callers toggle to enable the feature.

Once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will no longer ring on your device. WhatsApp will still display these calls in the Calls tab and notification panel.

How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iPhone

Follow these steps to silence unknown callers on WhatsApp for iPhone:

  1. To get started, open WhatsApp on your iPhone.
  2. Head to the Settings tab at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Inside Settings, tap Privacy to access account privacy controls.
  4. Now, look for the Calls option and open it.
  5. Finally, enable the Silence Unknown Callers toggle.

After turning on the setting, unknown callers will be silenced automatically. You can still see missed calls and notifications inside WhatsApp.

What Happens After You Silence Unknown Callers?

Enabling the Silence Unknown Callers feature on WhatsApp does not completely block people from contacting you. Instead, the app simply stops your phone from ringing when a call comes in from a number that is not saved in your contacts or has never interacted with you before on WhatsApp.

Even after the feature is turned on, WhatsApp will continue to show these calls inside the Calls tab and your notification history. This means you can still check missed calls later, return the call directly from WhatsApp, or continue the conversation through chat if needed.

There is one important thing to keep in mind. If you call or message a silenced number, future calls from that contact may start ringing normally again. As a result, future calls from that number could ring normally on your phone again. Users who want to stop all communication from a particular number can still block the contact directly through WhatsApp.

FAQs

1. What is an unknown caller on WhatsApp?

An unknown caller is someone whose number is not saved in your contacts or with whom you have not interacted on WhatsApp before.

2. Will WhatsApp block unknown callers automatically?

No. WhatsApp only silences the calls. The calls will still appear in notifications and the Calls tab.

3. Can I call back a silenced WhatsApp caller?

Yes. You can return the call directly from the Calls tab inside WhatsApp.

4. Will silenced calls still appear in notifications?

Yes. WhatsApp continues to show missed calls and notifications from unknown callers even after the feature is enabled.

5. Can I disable the feature later?

Yes. You can return to the Calls settings inside WhatsApp and turn off the Silence Unknown Callers toggle at any time.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Calls Privacy, Silence Unknown Callers, WhatsApp Calls
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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