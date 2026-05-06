How to Turn Off YouTube Shorts on Your Smartphone: A Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube has introduced a new way for users to cut down on endless Shorts scrolling on the mobile app. The platform now allows Android and iPhone users to set the Shorts feed timer to zero minutes, effectively disabling the main Shorts feed from the app interface. The feature is part of YouTube's Time Management tools and is rolling out globally. While Shorts will not disappear entirely and may still appear in search results, subscription feeds, or shared links, the update removes the infinite scrolling experience that many users find distracting.

The new option could help users reduce screen time, improve focus, or make the YouTube app feel less cluttered with short-form video recommendations. It may also give parents better control over how much time children and teenagers spend watching Shorts. The setting is currently limited to the YouTube mobile app and is not available on desktop or smart TV versions of the service.

How to Turn Off YouTube Shorts on Android and iPhone

First, open the YouTube app on your Android smartphone or iPhone. Tap your profile picture in the top-right or bottom-right corner of the screen. From there, head into Settings and select the Time Management option. Next, scroll down until you find the Daily Limits section. You will then see the Shorts Feed Limit toggle. Turn the feature on and set the timer to zero minutes. Once enabled, YouTube will immediately pause the Shorts feed and remove the endless Shorts scrolling experience from the app. Shorts recommendations on the homepage may also disappear from the app experience.

After setting the Shorts limit to zero minutes, you will no longer be able to endlessly scroll through Shorts on the YouTube app. However, Shorts may still appear in search results, subscription feeds, and shared links sent by friends. Users can also continue watching individual Shorts if they open them directly.

YouTube also allows users to ignore the limit manually if they want to continue watching Shorts.

FAQs

1. Can you completely turn off YouTube Shorts?

Not entirely. Setting the Shorts feed timer to zero minutes removes the main Shorts scrolling feed from the YouTube mobile app, but Shorts may still appear in search results, subscription feeds, and shared links.

2. Is the YouTube Shorts limit available on Android and iPhone?

Yes. The feature is rolling out globally, in a phased manner, on the YouTube mobile app for both Android and iOS users.

3. Can you still watch individual Shorts after disabling the feed?

Yes. Users can still open and watch individual Shorts directly if they are shared through links or appear in other sections of the app.

4. Does the YouTube Shorts limit work on desktop or smart TVs?

No. The Shorts feed limit feature currently works only on the YouTube mobile app and is not available on desktop browsers or smart TV apps.