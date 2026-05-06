Technology News
English Edition

How to Turn Off YouTube Shorts on Your Smartphone: A Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube allows users to manually ignore the limit if they want to continue watching Shorts after reaching the restriction.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 6 May 2026 18:10 IST
How to Turn Off YouTube Shorts on Your Smartphone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: YouTube

Shorts may still appear in search results, subscriptions, and shared links

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can now reduce Shorts distractions on YouTube
  • YouTube can now hide Shorts from the homepage
  • Android, iPhone users can now turn off endless Shorts scrolling
Advertisement

YouTube has introduced a new way for users to cut down on endless Shorts scrolling on the mobile app. The platform now allows Android and iPhone users to set the Shorts feed timer to zero minutes, effectively disabling the main Shorts feed from the app interface. The feature is part of YouTube's Time Management tools and is rolling out globally. While Shorts will not disappear entirely and may still appear in search results, subscription feeds, or shared links, the update removes the infinite scrolling experience that many users find distracting.

The new option could help users reduce screen time, improve focus, or make the YouTube app feel less cluttered with short-form video recommendations. It may also give parents better control over how much time children and teenagers spend watching Shorts. The setting is currently limited to the YouTube mobile app and is not available on desktop or smart TV versions of the service.

VoltYoutube Shorts Discussion
Explore More...

How to Turn Off YouTube Shorts on Android and iPhone

  1. First, open the YouTube app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.
  2. Tap your profile picture in the top-right or bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. From there, head into Settings and select the Time Management option.
  4. Next, scroll down until you find the Daily Limits section. You will then see the Shorts Feed Limit toggle.
  5. Turn the feature on and set the timer to zero minutes.
  6. Once enabled, YouTube will immediately pause the Shorts feed and remove the endless Shorts scrolling experience from the app.
  7. Shorts recommendations on the homepage may also disappear from the app experience.

After setting the Shorts limit to zero minutes, you will no longer be able to endlessly scroll through Shorts on the YouTube app. However, Shorts may still appear in search results, subscription feeds, and shared links sent by friends. Users can also continue watching individual Shorts if they open them directly.

YouTube also allows users to ignore the limit manually if they want to continue watching Shorts.

FAQs

1. Can you completely turn off YouTube Shorts?

Not entirely. Setting the Shorts feed timer to zero minutes removes the main Shorts scrolling feed from the YouTube mobile app, but Shorts may still appear in search results, subscription feeds, and shared links.

2. Is the YouTube Shorts limit available on Android and iPhone?

Yes. The feature is rolling out globally, in a phased manner, on the YouTube mobile app for both Android and iOS users.

3. Can you still watch individual Shorts after disabling the feed?

Yes. Users can still open and watch individual Shorts directly if they are shared through links or appear in other sections of the app.

4. Does the YouTube Shorts limit work on desktop or smart TVs?

No. The Shorts feed limit feature currently works only on the YouTube mobile app and is not available on desktop browsers or smart TV apps.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Shorts, YouTube, YouTube App, YouTube Shorts Timer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CloudZ RAT Malware Could Exploit Microsoft Phone Link App to Access Messages and OTPs, Researchers Warn

Related Stories

How to Turn Off YouTube Shorts on Your Smartphone: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 FE With a 6,500mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Debuts in India With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras: See Price
  3. Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Just Another Mid-Ranger?
  4. Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Launch With These Noteworthy Changes
  5. Apple Agrees to Pay $250 Million Settlement for Misleading Claims on AI
  6. CMF Watch 3 Pro With Up to 13 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Cognizant Could Cut Up to 15,000 Jobs Globally Amid AI-Led Restructuring
  8. Vivo X300 FE Review: A Strong Contender With a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. CloudZ RAT Malware Could Exploit Microsoft Phone Link App to Access Messages and OTPs, Researchers Warn
  2. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Drama Film Online
  3. Dacoit: A Love Story OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Starrer Online?
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price, Sale Date Reportedly Surface Online via Amazon Listing
  5. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT’s Default AI Model to GPT-5.5 Instant, Adds New Capabilities
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Launch Could Follow Debut in China; BIS Listing Suggests It Will Also Come to India
  7. Vivo X300 FE Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Zeiss-Tuned 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  8. Vivo X300 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple's iOS 27 Update Said to Add Option to Choose Third-Party AI Providers for Siri
  10. Apple Agrees to Pay $250 Million Settlement to iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro Owners Over AI Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »