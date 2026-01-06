ICICI Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. The financial institution offers multiple banking facilities to its customers, including credit cards, savings deposits, current account transactions, and demat accounts. Like its competitors, ICICI Bank also allows people to access its services through online and offline methods. For customers who wish to know where they spent their money or received it from over the last year or month, the bank also provides account statements. This can be accessed through internet banking and mobile banking methods online.

Here is everything you need to know about the ICICI Bank statement password, including what it is, what the benefits are, and how you can open the PDF with the password, even if you have forgotten the same.

What is ICICI Bank Statement Password?

When a customer requests their account statement, whether for a savings or a current account, ICICI Bank sends the same as a PDF file with password protection. This password is given in a particular format, which is highlighted in the email sent to the customer by the bank. Your bank account statement mentions where you spend your money, where you received the money from, and if there have been any automated deductions.

More importantly, the ICICI Bank account statement also mentions your full banking address, the address of your bank's branch, your account number, your customer ID, and your IFSC code. Hence, it becomes important to limit access to the file. Every time you open the PDF, you will be required to enter the password in the same format as mentioned in the email.

ICICI Bank Statement Password Benefits

Password-protected ICICI Bank account statements offer multiple benefits. First, it offers peace of mind that bad actors cannot access the file, which contains various sensitive information and personally identifiable details about you. Even if a hacker gains unauthorised access to your email, only the format of the password would be visible to them, making the process more secure.

Apart from security, the ICICI Bank's password-protected account statements also provide privacy protection, which reduces the chances of online banking fraud. Additionally, it helps in curbing identity theft and reduces the chances of personal information being leaked. In many instances, bad actors have been able to lock customers out of their bank accounts, too, when their banking information was not secured.

ICICI Bank Statement Password Format

In the email with the ICICI Bank account statement, the bank highlights that your statement password should be entered each time you open the PDF. The first four letters of the eight-character password are the first four letters of your registered name, and the next four characters contain your registered birthdate in the DDMM format.

For example, if your name is ABCDEFG and you were born on January 1, your password will be ABCD0101.

How to Open ICICI Bank Statement PDF?

Visit the ICICI Bank internet banking portal or download the ICICI Bank iMobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Log in to your account using the credentials. On the dashboard, tap Statement. Select the time period for which you want to receive the bank statement. ICICI Bank will send you the account statement to your registered email ID. Download the file to your device > navigate to the Downloads folder and open the file. Enter the password in the format mentioned in the email to access your bank statement.

FAQs

1. What is the ICICI Bank statement password?

ICICI Bank sends account statements as password-protected PDF files to ensure security and customers must enter the password, which is generated in a specific format.

2. Why does ICICI Bank protect statements with a password?

Password protection helps protect your account number, transaction history, and IFSC code and prevents unauthorised access, identity theft, and online fraud.

3. What is the format of the ICICI Bank statement password?

The password consists of the first four letters of your account holder name in lowercase, followed by your date and month of birth in DDMM format.

4. What details are included in an ICICI Bank account statement?

Your account statement typically includes your name, account number, transaction history, and IFSC code. It does not publicly confirm inclusion of your full branch address.

5. Can I access my ICICI Bank statement offline?

Yes. You can visit your nearest ICICI Bank branch and request a printed account statement.

6. What should I do if I forget my ICICI Bank statement password?

There is no separate password reset option, but you can refer to the email sent by ICICI Bank, which clearly mentions the password format.