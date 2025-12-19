Technology News
  Union Bank of India Balance Check Number: How to Check Union Bank of India Account Balance Online Using Different Methods

Union Bank of India Balance Check Number: How to Check Union Bank of India Account Balance Online Using Different Methods

If you're a Union Bank of India customer, you should ensure that your phone number is registered for missed call banking.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 17:59 IST
Union Bank of India Balance Check Number: How to Check Union Bank of India Account Balance Online Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: Unsplash

How to Check Union Bank of India Account Balance Online Via WhatsApp and Internet Banking

Highlights
  • VYOM - UBI app is available on Android and iOS
  • Union Bank of India offers WhatsApp banking
  • Union Bank of India also provides SMS banking service
Union Bank of India is a public sector bank that offers various financial services, including deposits, loans, lockers, and investment management. Whether you have a savings account or a current account, the bank will allow you to check your account balance via various offline and online methods. While you can always choose to visit a nearby branch, it's not always the most convenient option. To check your account balance from the comfort of your home, the Union Bank of India provides internet banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking, and missed call and SMS banking services.

If you're wondering how to check your Union Bank of India account balance via one of the above-mentioned methods, here is a step-by-step guide to help you.

How to Check Union Bank of India Balance via Internet Banking

  1. Visit Union Bank of India's internet banking portal or click here.
  2. In the middle-right side of the screen, a quick menu will appear.
  3. Tap on the Retail User Login option.
  4. Enter your user ID and password > fill the captcha.
  5. Your Account Dashboard will open > click on My Account.
  6. Then, tap on the Check Account Balance and wait for a few seconds.
  7. The website will present your updated account balance.

How to Check Union Bank of India Balance via Mobile Banking

  1. Download the Vyom - Union Bank of India app (or Vyom on iOS) from Google's Play Store if you're an Android user or Apple's App Store if you use an iPhone.
  2. Once installed, open the app and select your preferred language.
  3. The app will ask you to provide access to location services and your contacts list > tap on Accept > Continue.
  4. Before proceeding, you need to ensure that you are using the SIM card with the registered phone number and have a stable internet connection.
  5. Tap on “Let's get started…” > enter your user ID and password > type the required card information to complete the login process.
  6. Your dashboard will open.
  7. Then tap on the Unhide Balance button under the Deposits section.
  8. The screen will refresh to display your updated account balance.

How to Check Union Bank of India Balance via Missed Call or SMS Banking

  1. Open the phone app and dial 09223008586 or toll-free 1800222244 from your registered phone number.
  2. The call should disconnect after a few rings.
  3. The bank will send you a text message to your registered phone number with the account balance information.
  4. Alternatively, open the message app on your phone.
  5. Start a new message and type “UBAL” > send the message to 09223008486 from your registered phone number.
  6. The Union Bank of India will send your account balance to your phone in a few minutes.

How to Check Union Bank of India Balance via WhatsApp Banking

  1. Open your phone app and save the Union Bank of India WhatsApp Banking number 9666606060.
  2. Then, open WhatsApp > search for the Union Bank of India contact.
  3. Type “Hi” > press Send from your registered phone number.
  4. The chatbot will present the UVConn menu.
  5. Select Check Account Balance from the menu.
  6. The chatbot will send you your account balance in a few minutes.

FAQs

1. How can I check my Union Bank of India account balance?

You can check your Union Bank of India Account balance via internet banking, mobile banking app, missed call, and WhatsApp banking.

2. How to check the Union Bank of India Account balance via WhatsApp?

You can send "Hi" to the Union Bank of India WhatsApp number 9666606060.

3. What is the missed call number for Union Bank of India?

The Union Bank of India missed call banking number is 09223008586.

4. How to check the Union Bank of India account statement?

You can check the Union Bank of India account statement via internet banking and the mobile app.

How To Check Union Bank of India Account Balance, Union Bank of India Account Balance, Union Bank of India, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Union Bank of India Balance Check Number: How to Check Union Bank of India Account Balance Online Using Different Methods
