HDFC Bank Statement Password: What is it, How to Open Statement PDF, and More

Here's how you can unlock your HDFC Bank statement received via email.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 19:27 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ RDNE Stock project

Highlights
  • HDFC Bank only provides the format of the password
  • HDFC Bank is a Mumbai-based private bank
  • You can download your bank statement via internet banking and mobile app
HDFC Bank is one of India's largest private sector financial institutions, and it provides multiple banking services to customers, including savings deposits, demat accounts, and locker storage, which can be accessed through multiple methods online and offline. Similarly, HDFC Bank also lets users get their credit and debit card statements, which can be downloaded onto different devices for offline viewing. These statements are password-protected, which follows a particular format.

Hence, if you have forgotten your HDFC Bank statement password or are unable to access the same due to some other reason, here is everything you need to know about the same.

What is HDFC Bank Statement Password?

Let's start with understanding what an HDFC Bank statement password is. Simply put, when you request the bank to send your account statement via internet banking, mobile banking, or SMS and missed call banking, you will receive an email with a password-protected file. The document, which includes confidential banking information of a customer, can be downloaded and viewed on various devices.

Each time you open the file, you have to enter this particular password to access the statement. When HDFC Bank sends the account statement to a customer, the email highlights the format for the password, without actually mentioning the password itself. This is done to maintain user privacy and account security.

HDFC Bank Statement Password Benefits

There are numerous benefits of accessing your account statements. The HDFC Bank's password-protected account statements offer privacy protection and security. Consequently, this reduces the chances of online banking fraud, where a bad actor might gain unauthorised access to your account and make illicit transactions.

Moreover, it reduces the chances of identity theft, as through HDFC Bank statements, bad actors can leak your personally identifiable information, such as your banking address, Aadhaar number, and phone number. Additionally, the same can be used to lock you out of your account. It also provides easier access to your bank statement, as a user does not have to carry a physical copy of the same.

HDFC Bank Statement Password Format

When HDFC Bank emails you the account statement, the financial institution highlights that your user ID is the password for the PDF. However, in some cases, the same could be set in the following format: <First four letters of your name in capital letters>, followed by <your registered date of birth>.

How to Open HDFC Bank Statement PDF?

  1. Visit the HDFC Bank internet banking portal or download the HDFC Bank mobile banking app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.
  2. Log in to your account using the credentials.
  3. On the dashboard, click on Statement.
  4. Select the time period for which you want to receive the bank statement. Then, select the file format.
  5. The bank will send you the account statement to your registered email ID.
  6. Download the file to your device > navigate to the Downloads folder and open the file.
  7. Enter the password in the format mentioned in the email to access your bank statement.
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
