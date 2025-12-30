HDFC Bank is one of India's largest private sector financial institutions, and it provides multiple banking services to customers, including savings deposits, demat accounts, and locker storage, which can be accessed through multiple methods online and offline. Similarly, HDFC Bank also lets users get their credit and debit card statements, which can be downloaded onto different devices for offline viewing. These statements are password-protected, which follows a particular format.

Hence, if you have forgotten your HDFC Bank statement password or are unable to access the same due to some other reason, here is everything you need to know about the same.

What is HDFC Bank Statement Password?

Let's start with understanding what an HDFC Bank statement password is. Simply put, when you request the bank to send your account statement via internet banking, mobile banking, or SMS and missed call banking, you will receive an email with a password-protected file. The document, which includes confidential banking information of a customer, can be downloaded and viewed on various devices.

Each time you open the file, you have to enter this particular password to access the statement. When HDFC Bank sends the account statement to a customer, the email highlights the format for the password, without actually mentioning the password itself. This is done to maintain user privacy and account security.

HDFC Bank Statement Password Benefits

There are numerous benefits of accessing your account statements. The HDFC Bank's password-protected account statements offer privacy protection and security. Consequently, this reduces the chances of online banking fraud, where a bad actor might gain unauthorised access to your account and make illicit transactions.

Moreover, it reduces the chances of identity theft, as through HDFC Bank statements, bad actors can leak your personally identifiable information, such as your banking address, Aadhaar number, and phone number. Additionally, the same can be used to lock you out of your account. It also provides easier access to your bank statement, as a user does not have to carry a physical copy of the same.

HDFC Bank Statement Password Format

When HDFC Bank emails you the account statement, the financial institution highlights that your user ID is the password for the PDF. However, in some cases, the same could be set in the following format: <First four letters of your name in capital letters>, followed by <your registered date of birth>.

How to Open HDFC Bank Statement PDF?