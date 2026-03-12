Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Nvidia Unveils Nemotron 3 Super Open Source AI Model for Agentic AI Systems

Nvidia Unveils Nemotron 3 Super Open-Source AI Model for Agentic AI Systems

Nvidia Nemotron 3 Super is a 120‑billion‑parameter open model with 12 billion active parameters.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 March 2026 18:09 IST
Nvidia Unveils Nemotron 3 Super Open-Source AI Model for Agentic AI Systems

Nemotron 3 Super uses a hybrid mixture‑of‑experts (MoE) architecture

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The model can be downloaded from the Nvidia website and Hugging Face
  • It is being used as one of the models for Perplexity Computer
  • Nemotron 3 Super has a 1‑million‑token context window
Advertisement

Nvidia released a new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) designed to handle complex agentic workflows. Dubbed Nemotron 3 Super, it is a hybrid mixture-of-experts (MoE) model that combines advanced reasoning capabilities and is said to complete tasks with high accuracy for autonomous agents. The new model is already being deployed by several AI firms, including Perplexity, for its new agentic Computer platform. Additionally, it is also being hosted on public repositories to let interested individuals download and run the model locally.

Nvidia's Nemotron 3 Super AI Model Released

In a blog post, the tech giant announced and detailed the new open-source AI model. Part of the Nemotron 3 family, the Nemotron 3 Super is currently being hosted on Nvidia's website, Hugging Face platform, Perplexity, and OpenRouter. Additionally, it is also being brought to the Dell Enterprise Hub and is optimised for on-premise deployment on the Dell AI Factory.

The latest model solves the problem of context and the increased cost of reasoning. AI models developed for agentic workflows tend to generate a higher number of tokens, as the interaction of each agent or sub-agent requires sending the full context. Similarly, executing complex tasks requires multi-level thinking, which can substantially drive up the costs of running the model.

With its hybrid architecture, the Nemotron 3 Super comes with a total of 120 billion parameters and 12 billion active parameters. It also gets a context window of one million tokens, which allows agents to retain full workflow memory. Additionally, its development also utilised a technique dubbed Latent MoE, which improves accuracy by activating four experts for the cost of one to generate the next token at inference.

The tech giant said it is releasing the open-source model with open weights under a permissive licence. On the dataset and training, the company says the Nemotron 3 Super was trained on synthetic data generated using frontier reasoning models. Nvidia said it is publishing the complete methodology, including more than 10 trillion tokens or pre and post-training datasets, 15 training environments for reinforcement learning and evaluation recipes.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Nemotron 3 Super, AI Model, AI Agents, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones

Related Stories

Nvidia Unveils Nemotron 3 Super Open-Source AI Model for Agentic AI Systems
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Taj Story, Aspirants S3, Sankalp, Zootopia 2, and More
  2. Here's How Much the Poco X8 Pro series Could Cost in India
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With a 7,200mAh Battery at This Price
  4. OnePlus 15T Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. ChatGPT Could Soon Let You Generate Sora-Powered AI Videos
  6. Perplexity Brings Its Agentic AI Automation Platform to Mac Mini
  7. WhatsApp to Now Warn Users About Suspicious Device Linking Attempts
  8. Here's Why the iPhone 18 Pro Might Not Sport a Redesigned Dynamic Island
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaplanet Announces JPY 4 Billion Venture Arm to Support Japan's Startups, Bitcoin Infrastructure
  2. India Prepares Smartphone Export Incentives in a Boost for Apple
  3. Nvidia Unveils Nemotron 3 Super Open-Source AI Model for Agentic AI Systems
  4. Daredevil Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Madam Sengupta Hindi Dub Available for Streaming on This Platform: What You Need to Know
  6. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Ravi Kishan Starrer Courtroom Comedy Online?
  7. Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones
  8. Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users
  9. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Revealed: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26 and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 17 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »