Nokia C32 was launched in India on Tuesday. The phone was previously released in select European markets alongside the Nokia C22, which made it to India earlier this month. The Nokia C32 comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. It is available in India in two storage variants and is offered in three colour options. The handset is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and claims to offer a battery life of up to three days. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit.

Nokia C32 price in India, availability

In India, the Nokia C32 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is marked at a price of Rs. 9,499. It is currently available for purchase in the country through Nokia India online store. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI offer starting from Rs.1,584 per month for a duration of 6 months.

The Nokia C32 is offered in three colour variants in India - Beach Pink, Charcoal, and Mint.

Nokia C32 specifications, features

Featuring a curved 2.5D 6.55-inch display, the Nokia C32 comes with a resolution of 1600 x 700 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone boots Android 13 out-of-the-box.

It is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking up to 1.6 GHz paired with 4GB of RAM, which is extendable up to 7GB using virtual RAM, and with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The company promises two years of quarterly security updates on the Nokia C32.

The dual rear camera unit of the Nokia C32 is placed on a rectangular module in the top left corner of the back panel alongside an LED flash unit. It includes a 50-megapixel AI-supported primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera sensor is placed within a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W wired charging support, the Nokia C32 claims to have a battery life of up to 3 days. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, that is combined with the power button on the right edge of the handset and also comes with a face unlock feature.

The phone also comes equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and supports GPS, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Weighing 199.4 grams, the Nokia C32 measures 164.6mm x 75.9mm x 8.5mm in size.

