Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals From Leading Brands

iPhone Air is available at Rs. 97,900, compared with its listed price of Rs. 1,19,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 August 2026 20:55 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals From Leading Brands

HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions offers up to 10 percent instant discounts

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India
  • Premium smartphones from top brands are available at reduced prices
  • Customers can avail additional bank-based offers in the ongoing sale
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India and is available for both Prime and non-Prime members. The Independence Day special sale is set to end tomorrow, and this is the final opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of discounts across a wide range of smartphones from leading brands, including Apple, Samsung and Google. Customers can avail additional bank-based offers in the ongoing sale.

Premium Smartphones Available at Reduced Prices

Premium smartphones from top brands are available at reduced prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently listed at Rs. 89,999, down from Rs. 94,999. The Vivo X300 FE 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 1,19,999, is now listed for Rs. 89,999. The iPhone Air with 256GB storage is available at Rs. 97,900, down from the actual price of Rs. 1,19,900.

Besides the direct price cuts, HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions offer up to 10 percent instant discounts on select purchases. Amazon is offering additional benefits such as cashback, gift cards, coupon discounts and no-cost EMI options on select products. Amazon Pay users can avail additional savings. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders will get cashbacks and rewards on eligible purchases. A few handsets are available with same-day delivery, depending on the customer's location. 

To help you find the best deals without having to waste any time searching, we went through top brands and here are the biggest discounts we found on premium handsets on Amazon that are on sale:

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Handsets From Top Brands

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 94,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
vivo X300 FE 5G Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G Rs. 2,24,999 Rs. 1,99,999 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB Rs. 1,66,899 Rs. 1,56,399 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G Rs. 94,999 Rs. 58,959 Buy Now
iPhone Air 256 GB Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 97,900 Buy Now
Google Pixel 10 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 66,250 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,24,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15 Rs. 89,999 Rs. 85,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals From Leading Brands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India's Roadmap Leaked: Redmi 17, Note 17 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Tipped
  2. Redmi K100 Pro Series With 185Hz AMOLED Display Debuts at This Price
  3. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Appears on Geekbench With Tensor G6, 16GB RAM
  4. Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Listing Reveals MediaTek Helio G99
  5. iQOO Z11 India Price Range, Specifications Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  6. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Full Specifications List Revealed via China Telecom Site
  7. Vivo X500 Series Design, Display and Camera Details Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals From Leading Brands
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh
  3. Bitcoin Miner Riot Platforms Enters $9 Billion AI Infrastructure Deal With Anthropic: Report
  4. Alan Wake 2 Has Crossed 3 Million Copies Sold Nearly 3 Years After Launch, Remedy Confirms
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart Water Purifiers
  6. Redmi K100 Pro Max and Redmi K100 Pro Launched With 185Hz AMOLED Display, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Under Rs. 3,000
  8. Noise Clutch HP-P01 Gaming Headphone Launched in India With 50mm Driver, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6-Cyber Model Through Daybreak to Strengthen Cyber Defence
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Has Reportedly Sold Over 300,000 Copies Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »