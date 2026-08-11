Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals From Leading Brands

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India and is available for both Prime and non-Prime members. The Independence Day special sale is set to end tomorrow, and this is the final opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of discounts across a wide range of smartphones from leading brands, including Apple, Samsung and Google. Customers can avail additional bank-based offers in the ongoing sale.

Premium Smartphones Available at Reduced Prices

Premium smartphones from top brands are available at reduced prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently listed at Rs. 89,999, down from Rs. 94,999. The Vivo X300 FE 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 1,19,999, is now listed for Rs. 89,999. The iPhone Air with 256GB storage is available at Rs. 97,900, down from the actual price of Rs. 1,19,900.

Besides the direct price cuts, HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions offer up to 10 percent instant discounts on select purchases. Amazon is offering additional benefits such as cashback, gift cards, coupon discounts and no-cost EMI options on select products. Amazon Pay users can avail additional savings. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders will get cashbacks and rewards on eligible purchases. A few handsets are available with same-day delivery, depending on the customer's location.

To help you find the best deals without having to waste any time searching, we went through top brands and here are the biggest discounts we found on premium handsets on Amazon that are on sale:

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Handsets From Top Brands

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