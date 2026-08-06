Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is set to begin on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables and other consumer electronics. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed prices for several smartphones that will retail for under Rs. 40,000 during the event. The lineup includes devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and iQOO. Buyers can also lower the effective price further with eligible bank offers and exchange discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

Amazon has confirmed sale prices for several mid-range and premium smartphones ahead of the Great Freedom Sale. Among the highlighted deals, the recently launched OnePlus N6 will be available for Rs. 20,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 30,999. The price includes applicable bank offers.

Samsung's Galaxy M47 5G will also be offered at a starting price of Rs. 25,999 during the sale. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 8GB + 128GB variant is confirmed to retail at Rs. 24,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 33,999.

The iQOO Z11x will be available for Rs. 22,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 28,990, while the Redmi Turbo 5 will retail at Rs. 35,999 instead of Rs. 54,999. According to the teaser, both prices include applicable bank offers, while the Redmi Turbo 5 offer also includes a coupon discount.

Buyers can also reduce the effective price further by using eligible bank cards during the sale. Amazon has announced instant discounts of up to 10 percent and offers of up to Rs. 10,000 on select credit card and EMI transactions, alongside Free Delivery on the first order, Pay on Delivery and Easy Returns.

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs 40,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Smartphone Listed Price Sale Price Buy Now OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 34,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 8GB + 128GB Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now iQOO Z11x Rs. 28,990 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now

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