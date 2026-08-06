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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 40,000 Revealed

Buyers can also reduce the effective price further by using eligible bank cards during the sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 16:14 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 40,000 Revealed

OnePlus N6 (pictured) was launched in India in June

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Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Freedom Sale begins on August 7
  • Free Delivery is available on the first order
  • Buyers can claim eligible bank discounts
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is set to begin on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables and other consumer electronics. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed prices for several smartphones that will retail for under Rs. 40,000 during the event. The lineup includes devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and iQOO. Buyers can also lower the effective price further with eligible bank offers and exchange discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

Amazon has confirmed sale prices for several mid-range and premium smartphones ahead of the Great Freedom Sale. Among the highlighted deals, the recently launched OnePlus N6 will be available for Rs. 20,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 30,999. The price includes applicable bank offers.

Samsung's Galaxy M47 5G will also be offered at a starting price of Rs. 25,999 during the sale. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 8GB + 128GB variant is confirmed to retail at Rs. 24,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 33,999.

The iQOO Z11x will be available for Rs. 22,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 28,990, while the Redmi Turbo 5 will retail at Rs. 35,999 instead of Rs. 54,999. According to the teaser, both prices include applicable bank offers, while the Redmi Turbo 5 offer also includes a coupon discount.

Buyers can also reduce the effective price further by using eligible bank cards during the sale. Amazon has announced instant discounts of up to 10 percent and offers of up to Rs. 10,000 on select credit card and EMI transactions, alongside Free Delivery on the first order, Pay on Delivery and Easy Returns.

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs 40,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Smartphone Listed Price Sale Price Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 34,999  Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 8GB + 128GB Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11x Rs. 28,990 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
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OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
iQOO Z11x 5G

iQOO Z11x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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