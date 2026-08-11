Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is bringing a fresh round of deals to shoppers in India, with offers spanning smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances and more since August 7. The sale also has several premium smartphones priced below Rs. 1 lakh, including models from Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO and Xiaomi. The deals highlighted here cover a range of flagship and upper-mid-range options, with prices starting at Rs. 56,999 and going up to Rs. 89,999, before applicable bank offers and other savings.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is nearing its end, with the sale banner indicating that it ends tomorrow, August 12. Several smartphones priced below Rs. 1 lakh are currently available at discounted prices, and select listings also carry additional savings through bank offers, coupons or no-cost EMI.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the most expensive option in this selection, with an effective starting price of Rs. 89,999. The listing also advertises up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, including applicable bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is available for Rs. 79,999, while the iQOO 15 is listed at Rs. 76,998. An available coupon brings the effective price of the latter down to Rs. 73,998.

The Vivo V70 Elite 5G is priced at Rs. 71,999, with the listing also showing a flat Rs. 225 discount on eligible HDFC Bank transactions. Xiaomi 17T is available for Rs. 69,999, while the OnePlus 13s is the most affordable option in this selection at Rs. 56,999.

The sale also features broader savings for eligible shoppers. An HDFC Bank offer provides a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EasyEMI transactions, while Prime members can get an additional 6 percent savings as advertised on the sale page. Buyers should check each product listing for the applicable offer, coupon and final payable price before ordering.

We've also already compiled our picks of the best deals on other electronics and home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. These include offers on gaming laptops, mirrorless cameras, smart water purifiers, ACs, soundbars, headphones, home theatre systems, vacuum cleaners and more, so shoppers planning a larger upgrade can check those roundups as well.

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

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