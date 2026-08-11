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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh

An HDFC Bank offer provides a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EasyEMI transactions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 20:12 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh

Select phones also offer no-cost EMI during the sale

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for Rs. 89,999
  • Galaxy S26 5G drops to Rs. 79,999 in the sale
  • Xiaomi 17T is available at a discounted Rs. 69,999
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is bringing a fresh round of deals to shoppers in India, with offers spanning smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances and more since August 7. The sale also has several premium smartphones priced below Rs. 1 lakh, including models from Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO and Xiaomi. The deals highlighted here cover a range of flagship and upper-mid-range options, with prices starting at Rs. 56,999 and going up to Rs. 89,999, before applicable bank offers and other savings.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is nearing its end, with the sale banner indicating that it ends tomorrow, August 12. Several smartphones priced below Rs. 1 lakh are currently available at discounted prices, and select listings also carry additional savings through bank offers, coupons or no-cost EMI.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the most expensive option in this selection, with an effective starting price of Rs. 89,999. The listing also advertises up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, including applicable bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is available for Rs. 79,999, while the iQOO 15 is listed at Rs. 76,998. An available coupon brings the effective price of the latter down to Rs. 73,998.

The Vivo V70 Elite 5G is priced at Rs. 71,999, with the listing also showing a flat Rs. 225 discount on eligible HDFC Bank transactions. Xiaomi 17T is available for Rs. 69,999, while the OnePlus 13s is the most affordable option in this selection at Rs. 56,999.

The sale also features broader savings for eligible shoppers. An HDFC Bank offer provides a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EasyEMI transactions, while Prime members can get an additional 6 percent savings as advertised on the sale page. Buyers should check each product listing for the applicable offer, coupon and final payable price before ordering.

We've also already compiled our picks of the best deals on other electronics and home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. These include offers on gaming laptops, mirrorless cameras, smart water purifiers, ACs, soundbars, headphones, home theatre systems, vacuum cleaners and more, so shoppers planning a larger upgrade can check those roundups as well.

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 94,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Rs. 1,17,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Here
iQOO 15 Rs. 92,999 Rs. 73,998 Buy Here
Vivo V70 Elite 5G Rs. 89,999 Rs. 71,999 Buy Here
Xiaomi 17T Rs. 89,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13s Rs. 62,999 Rs. 56,999 Buy Here
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and classy IP69 rated design
  • Bright and vibrant HDR display
  • Quality primary camera
  • Capable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera operation is annoying
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Low-light video could have been better
Read detailed Vivo V70 Elite review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, smartphone deals, smartphone offers, best smartphone deals, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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