The Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8-inch FHD gaming monitor comes with a high refresh rate of 180Hz.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 16:06 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering 10 percent additional discount to ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cardholders

  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale began on May 2 for all customers
  • The sale also brings bank discounts, exchange offers and cashbacks
  • Gaming monitors from brands like LG, Acer and more get discounts
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for all customers. The sale had first kicked off for Prime members, who received a 12-hour early access. The Amazon sale brings lucrative discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, laptops, large appliances, tablets, smartwatches and more. Those looking for PC and gaming peripherals will also find a choice of offers on products from top brands.

The Great Summer Sale is also offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 to ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cardholders on top of the lowered prices. Additionally, the sale brings cashback offers on UPI transactions and exchange benefits on select products.

A wide range of monitors for all purposes is also available for discounted prices during the sale. Be it gaming monitors, or monitors intended for productivity and work, or just media and entertainment, products from top brands like BenQ, LG, Samsung, Acer and more are available during the sale.

If you're looking for a smart monitor that can run streaming apps natively and has a large screen, then you can opt for the Samsung M7 43-inch 4K UHD smart LED monitor, priced at Rs. 33,299 after a 47 percent discount during the sale. Gamers, on the other hand, can opt for the Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8-inch FHD monitor, which comes with a high refresh rate of 180Hz, ideal for smooth gaming performance. Here are the top deals on monitors during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Product MRP Deal Price
BenQ GW2790 27-inch FHD monitor Rs. 17,990 Rs. 10,990
LG 27-inch 4K UHD monitor Rs. 45,000 Rs. 24,999
Samsung M7 43-inch 4K UHD smart LED monitor Rs. 63,000 Rs. 33,299
BenQ EW3270U 32-inch 4K UHD monitor Rs. 44,990 Rs. 26,498
LG Ultragear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor Rs. 36,000 Rs. 23,599
Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8-inch FHD gaming monitor Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,660
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
