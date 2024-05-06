Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Routers

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live with great deals on a wide range of electronic products. Here we have handpicked the best deals on routers. Routers from popular brands like TP-Link, Netgear, and others are currently listed with discounts on Amazon. Shoppers can compare different products based on features, and their budget and get select models delivered on the same day. In addition, customers can avail additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchases via select bank cards.

You can find new routers capable of providing the latest features like cameras, USB ports, Alexa support and the fastest speeds in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Netgear's R6850 Wi-Fi dual band wall mount router is listed for Rs. 4,148, instead of Rs. 9,999. TP-Link's Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi router is available for Rs. 2,198, down from the original price of Rs. 4,999.

ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard Credit Card users are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. You can get additional benefits like buy now pay later, exchange discount, no-cost EMI and rewards and cashback. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a special discount sale, and users are advised to compare prices across both platforms to avail the best deal.

These are some of the best routers available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

