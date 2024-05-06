Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Routers

Technology News

Amazon has teamed up with ICICI, BoB and OneCard to offer a 10 percent discount on purchases.

Updated: 6 May 2024 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7

  • Here's a roundup of the best deals on routers
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale started on May 2
  • You can get additional benefits like buy now pay later, exchange discount
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live with great deals on a wide range of electronic products. Here we have handpicked the best deals on routers. Routers from popular brands like TP-Link, Netgear, and others are currently listed with discounts on Amazon. Shoppers can compare different products based on features, and their budget and get select models delivered on the same day. In addition, customers can avail additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchases via select bank cards.

You can find new routers capable of providing the latest features like cameras, USB ports, Alexa support and the fastest speeds in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Netgear's R6850 Wi-Fi dual band wall mount router is listed for Rs. 4,148, instead of Rs. 9,999. TP-Link's  Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi router is available for Rs. 2,198, down from the original price of Rs. 4,999.

ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard Credit Card users are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. You can get additional benefits like buy now pay later, exchange discount, no-cost EMI and rewards and cashback. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a special discount sale, and users are advised to compare prices across both platforms to avail the best deal.

These are some of the best routers available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. 

Product Deal Price MRP
TP-Link Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router Rs. 10,999 Rs. 19,999
CP Plus 4G Rs. 1,499 Rs. 3,500
Netgear R6850 Rs. 4,148 Rs. 9,999
Tenda N301 Rs. 959 Rs. 1,100
TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Rs. 2,198 Rs. 4,999
Asus RT-AX53U Rs. 6,299 Rs. 8,900
D-Link DIR-825 Rs. 1,599 Rs. 3,500

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2024, Discount Sale, Amazon Sale

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2024, Discount Sale, Amazon Sale
Coinbase Sued in US for Allegedly ‘Deceiving’ Investors: Details

