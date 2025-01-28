Rise of the Ronin Coming to PC on March 11, Pre-Orders Live on Steam

Rise of the Ronin, the action-RPG that released exclusively on PS5 in March 2024, is coming to PC, developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo announced Monday. The open-world title will launch on PC via Steam on March 11, 2025. The PC version of the game will support platform-specific features like ultra-wide monitor support, 8K resolution, 120fps, 3D audio, and more. Rise of the Ronin is now available to pre-order on Steam.

Koei Tecmo shared a PC announcement trailer for the game Monday, alongside details about the upcoming Steam release. Rise of the Ronin on PC will support up to 8K resolution, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitors, framerates of up to 120fps, ray tracing, 3D audio, customisable keyboard and mouse controls, AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution, NVIDIA DLSSS and Reflex, UI menu with mouse clickability, and Intel XeSS graphics technology.

The publisher also shared pre-order details for the game. Rise of the Ronin is now available to pre-purchase on Steam, priced at Rs. 3,500 in India. Players who pre-order the game before April 2, 2025, will receive an early purchase bonus of four combat styles: Hayabusa-ryu for Katana, Haybusa-ryu for Naginata, Nioh-ryu for Katana, Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana. Pre-order benefits also include the Iga Ninja armour set and the Iga Ninja's katana.

Rise of the Ronin PC System Requirements

Team Ninja also revealed PC system requirements for Rise of the Ronin. The game will require 16GB of RAM and 180GB of available SSD storage space. Here are detailed system requirements for the game:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit

Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or better, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better

Intel Core i5-10400 or better, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) or better Storage: 180GB SSD

180GB SSD Performance: 1080p/ 30fps

Recommended

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit

Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or better, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or better

Intel Core i5-10600K or better, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or better Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (VRAM 8GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB) or better

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (VRAM 8GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB) or better Storage: 180GB SSD

180GB SSD Performance: 1080p/ 60fps

Rise of the Ronin released exclusively on PS5 on March 22, 2024. The action-RPG is set during the Bakumatsu period of political unrest in Japan and features key historical figures like anti-shogunate leader Ryoma Sakamoto.

Players get access to multiple fighting styles and melee and ranged weapons to tailor their combat experience in the game. The game's open world includes the cities of Edo, Yokohama, and Kyoto, which can be explored on horseback, on foot, or through a glider.

