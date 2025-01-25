iPhone 17 series — comprising the purported iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — could arrive without any major changes to the Dynamic Island this year, according to a market analyst. The latest claim contradicts previous claims that Apple would reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, which currently houses the selfie camera, and other sensors used for features like Face ID. The company is said to be working on the ability to eventually completely move these components under the display.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Feature Same Dynamic Island as iPhone 16 Pro Max

TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims in a post on X (previously known as Twitter) that he expects Apple to keep the size of the Dynamic Island "largely unchanged" on the iPhone 17 series. The post, which contradicts previously leaked information about the floating section, doesn't include any additional details related to the iPhone 17 lineup.

預期2H25 iPhone 17系列的動態島大小幾乎沒什改變



I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 24, 2025

It's worth noting that Kuo has a reliable track record when it comes to predicting details of Apple's upcoming devices. The latest claim contradicts one made in July 2024 by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research. Pu had stated that the Dynamic Island would use a “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor in this top-end variant — the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple previously shrunk the size of the display notch on older models, such, as the iPhone 13 series — a year before the Dynamic Island was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. However, it looks like users might have to wait for at least another year before an iPhone with a smaller Dynamic Island arrives.

According to a recent report, Apple might be planning to equip the iPhone SE 4 with a body that closely resembles the iPhone 14, but also includes the Dynamic Island feature instead of a display notch. The company's successor to the iPhone SE (2022) is expected to arrive with several upgrades to the display, camera, processor, and could arrive with support for Apple Intelligence and Face ID.