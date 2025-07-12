Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is live with hundreds of deals and discounts

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 12 July 2025 00:00 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is now live with offers on popular smartphones, electronics

  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale brings big discounts on mobile phones, more
  • Prime Day 2025 sale will run for three days in India this year
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab on day 1
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is now live in India. The three-day massive sale event will remain open until July 14, 2025. This year's Prime Day sale includes hundreds of great deals and offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and Amazon's own devices. To save you the trouble, we've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab on the first day of Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale in India. Please note that you'll need to be a Prime member to access these deals. You can sign up for a trial if you're eligible or check with your mobile service provider if you're eligible for a free Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon is also offering additional 10 percent savings (capped at Rs. 6,250) to ICICI Bank and SBI Card users.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale: Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 15
Apple's iPhone 15 is down to Rs. 57,249 (including bank offer) during Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale this weekend. While the iPhone 17 rumours are all around, if you've been waiting for a big discount on the iPhoen 15, and want to swap an old phone for it, this might be a decent deal for you. The iPhone 15 comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, and is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset.

Buy now at: Rs. Rs. 57,249

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is down to an effective price of Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,34,999) during Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The smartphone usually sells around a price point of Rs. 89,999. You can exchange an older smartphone for an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 52,000 on your purchase. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC, supported by 12GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 74,999 (effective price)

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G
If you're looking for a mid-range phone, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is now selling at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999) during the ongoing Prime Day 2025 sale on Amazon. The smartphone features a large 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz display. It comes with a bunch of AI-powered features including Circle to Search by Google. You also get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale: Best deals on electronics

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is down to Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 1,25,890) on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Day 2025 sale. The thin-and-light laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, supported by 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The laptop features a 14-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Buy now at: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 1,25,890)

Asus Vivobook 15
If you're in the market for a laptop around the Rs. 50,000 price point, this deal might be for you. Asus' Vivobook 15 model is down to Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 79,990) during Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale this weekend. The compact laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch display with a full-HD resolution.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 79,990)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is down to Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 27,999) during Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale in India. You can further sweeten the deal by using the bundled card and bank offers. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with a 11-inch LCD display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor. You can also exchange an older devices for an additionl instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,500.

Buy now at Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 27,999)

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale: Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick HD
Prime Day sales are the best ways to grab Amazon's devices at great prices. Starting right on top is the Fire TV Stick HD, a must-have to convert your existing dumb TV to a smart one. The Fire TV Stick HD is down to Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 5,499) on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Day 2025 sale in India. It's super easy to use, and comes with a voice-powered remote as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Kindle Paperwhite
The latest Kindle Paperwhite model is down to its lowest price yet since launch. You can grab it for as low as Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) during the Prime Day 2025 sale on Amazon this weekend. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 7-inch glare-free display, and promises weeks' worth of battery life. It's the best thing you can grab if you love reading books.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Stay tuned to this page and our updates for the best deals on gadgets during the ongoing Prime Day 2025 sale on Amazon

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 for All Customers Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale

