Apple Store App Now Available in India, Offering Tailored Shopping Experience

Customers can browse the latest seasonal offerings and explore recommendations tailored for them based on the products they already own.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 January 2025 09:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Store app is free to download via the App Store on iPhone and other Apple devices

Highlights
  • App Store app features tabs like For You, Products, and Go Further
  • Customers can engrave products like AirPods and AirTag with Memoji
  • Complimentary ‘Today at Apple’ sessions are offered within the app
Apple Store app is now available in India, the company announced on Thursday. It offers a more tailored way of shopping for products and services directly from Apple. Apart from purchases, buyers can get personalised recommendations, save and organise favourites, get information about retail programs, know about the device's latest features, and get easy deliveries along with multiple pickup options. Apple Store app is available for download on the App Store.

Apple Store App in India

Apple detailed the arrival of the App Store app in India in a newsroom post. As per the Cupertino-based technology giant, it features multiple tabs for customers to shop, get to know Apple's products and services better and contact Apple support. The For You tab uses account and device information to provide timely and relevant information and recommendations, while they can learn about products, accessories, services, and Apple retail programs via the Products tab. Once purchases are made, the Go Further tab can help them during the initial phase by connecting them to Apple Specialists for online Personal Setup sessions.

They can browse the latest seasonal offerings and explore recommendations which are tailored for them based on the products they already own. The app enables quick purchases and convenient deliveries. It also acts as a one-stop-shop through which customers can manage their account information including stored payments, shipping addresses, AppleCare status, and account balance.

While purchasing Apple devices such as AirPods, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and AirTag, they can customise them with free engraving and even include Memoji — a feature exclusive to the Apple Store app. Apple Macs purchased from the app can also be customised with a more powerful chip, extra memory, or additional storage.

The ‘Personal Setup' feature provides basic setup information about the Apple device, while users can also book free ‘Today at Apple' sessions to know about the latest features. Apple's App Store app lets customers compare their iPhone with other models, choose their preferred Apple Store location, and stay updated about new product announcements, offers, special store events, and more.

Notably, Apple currently has two official retail stores in India, located in Delhi and Mumbai. The company says that more Apple Store locations are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai in the future.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Store App Now Available in India, Offering Tailored Shopping Experience
