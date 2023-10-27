Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches

The Great Indian Festival sale is offering deep discounts on budget smartwatches from brands like Noise, Redmi, Boat and others.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2023 15:46 IST
The Redmi Watch 3 Active has heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale is offering bank discounts for HDFC, ICICI, OneCard users
  • The second phase of the Great Indian Festival Sale ends today
  • Redmi Watch 3 Active gets 57 percent discount in the salev
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ongoing, bringing great deals and discounts on all variety of products. The sale kicked off on October 8 for all users and has now stretched into the Extra Happiness Days phase. Today marks the last day of this second phase of the Amazon sale, following which applicable bank offers and discounts will change. So, it would be the ideal time to shop for products on your wishlist before the offers end.

The sale is providing great prices on smartphones, laptops, computer accessories, tablets, headphones and many other product categories. It also brings lucrative deals on smartwatches. For smartphone users, smartwatches have become a handy companion device that helps them receive calls, check messages and app notifications and track their physical activity. The Great Indian Festival sale is offering deep discounts on budget smartwatches from brands like Noise, Redmi, Boat and others. Aside from providing good value for money, most budget smartwatches include essential trackers and sensors to monitor your health, track your activity and sports performance, and record your sleep data.

It's worth noting that during the extra sale days, Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI purchases on HDFC cards. Bank of Baroda card holders, on the other hand, can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 8,000 on credit and credit EMI transactions. ICICI Bank customers can avail of an instant five percent discount and additional unlimited five percent cashback on select purchases. And OneCard customers can get an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit card or Credit EMI transactions. Bear in mind that these bank offers are applicable over and above the sale price of products on the original MRP.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale 2023: Top deals on budget smartwatches

Product MRP Deal Price
Boat Wave Sigma Rs. 7,999 Rs. 1,099
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Encore Rs. 12,999 Rs. 1,599
Noise Mettalix Rs. 7,999 Rs. 1,999
Redmi Watch 3 Active Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,599
Boat Lunar Orb Rs. 9,499 Rs. 2,399
Cult Sport Ranger XR Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,699
Boat Lunar Vista Rs. 8,499 Rs. 1,699
Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Watch 3 Active

Redmi Watch 3 Active

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, 5ATM water resistance
  • Decent app
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Good for notifications and basic smartwatch functionality
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate health and fitness tracking
  • Screen could be better
  • Nothing exceptional about it
Read detailed Redmi Watch 3 Active review
Strap Colour Black, Grey, Green
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
boAt Wave Neo

boAt Wave Neo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Blue, Burgundy
Display Size 43mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale 2023, Amazon sale, Amazon sale offers, sale offers, Sale Offers 2023
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

