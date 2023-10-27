Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ongoing, bringing great deals and discounts on all variety of products. The sale kicked off on October 8 for all users and has now stretched into the Extra Happiness Days phase. Today marks the last day of this second phase of the Amazon sale, following which applicable bank offers and discounts will change. So, it would be the ideal time to shop for products on your wishlist before the offers end.

The sale is providing great prices on smartphones, laptops, computer accessories, tablets, headphones and many other product categories. It also brings lucrative deals on smartwatches. For smartphone users, smartwatches have become a handy companion device that helps them receive calls, check messages and app notifications and track their physical activity. The Great Indian Festival sale is offering deep discounts on budget smartwatches from brands like Noise, Redmi, Boat and others. Aside from providing good value for money, most budget smartwatches include essential trackers and sensors to monitor your health, track your activity and sports performance, and record your sleep data.

It's worth noting that during the extra sale days, Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI purchases on HDFC cards. Bank of Baroda card holders, on the other hand, can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 8,000 on credit and credit EMI transactions. ICICI Bank customers can avail of an instant five percent discount and additional unlimited five percent cashback on select purchases. And OneCard customers can get an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit card or Credit EMI transactions. Bear in mind that these bank offers are applicable over and above the sale price of products on the original MRP.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale 2023: Top deals on budget smartwatches

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.