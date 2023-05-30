Technology News

Nvidia has surged to become the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company as a major supplier of chips and computing systems for AI.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 May 2023 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the Computex forum in Taipei

Highlights
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was speaking at Computex expo on Monday
  • The company is boosting supply to meet surging demand for its AI chips
  • Nvidia unveiled several new AI-driven applications at Computex

Artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday, hailing the end of the "digital divide". 

The company last week forecast second-quarter revenue more than 50 percent above Wall Street estimates and said it was boosting supply to meet surging demand for its artificial-intelligence chips, which are used to power ChatGPT and many similar services. 

Speaking to thousands of people at the Computex forum in Taipei, Huang, who was born in southern Taiwan before his family emigrated to the United States when he was a child, said AI was leading a computing revolution. 

"There's no question we're in a new computing era," he said in a speech, occasionally dropping in words of Mandarin or Taiwanese to the delight of the crowd. 

"Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies," Huang added. 

"The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now - you just have to say something to the computer," he said. 

"The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry." 

Nvidia's chips have helped companies such as Microsoft add human-like chat features to search engines such as Bing

Huang demonstrated what AI could do, including getting a programme to write a short pop song praising Nvidia with only a few words of instruction. 

He unveiled several new applications, including a partnership with the world's largest advertising group WPP for generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising. 

Nvidia has strained to meet demand for its AI chips, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is reportedly building out an artificial-intelligence startup, last week telling an interviewer that the graphics processing units (GPUs) are "considerably harder to get than drugs". 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.