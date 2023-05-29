Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Says It Will Use Arm’s Latest Mobile Chip Technology for Next Generation Smartphones

MediaTek Says It Will Use Arm’s Latest Mobile Chip Technology for Next-Generation Smartphones

MediaTek said the new chips will help improve the performance of its next-generation smartphones.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 May 2023 11:22 IST
MediaTek Says It Will Use Arm’s Latest Mobile Chip Technology for Next-Generation Smartphones

Photo Credit: Reuters

Arm said both new chips have 15 percent better performance than their previous generations

Highlights
  • MediaTek has been pushing to supply chips for premium smartphones
  • Qualcomm has been in a legal battle with Arm over chip licensing deals
  • Arm is launching the Immortalis-G720 and the Cortex-X4 chips

Arm on Monday rolled out new chip technology for mobile devices and Taiwan smartphone chip maker MediaTek said it will be using it for its next-generation product.

MediaTek, a longtime supplier of low- and mid-tier smart phone chips, has been pushing into the market to supply chips for premium smartphones, once dominated by rival Qualcomm, which has been in a legal battle with Arm since last year over chip licensing agreements.

In Arm's blog announcing the new products, MediaTek said the new chips will help improve the performance of its next-generation smartphones.

Arm sells blueprints chip designers use to build their own hardware. It is launching Immortalis-G720, a chip for video image processing and AI applications, and the Cortex-X4, a processor that would be the brains of the mobile device at Taiwan's Computex conference.

Arm said both new chips have 15 percent better performance than their previous generations, and the Cortex-X4 uses 40 percent less power, key for smartphones that need to keep battery use time long.

Arm also said it has "taped out" the Cortex-X4 at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which means it had a chip manufactured at the factory, an expensive process usually done by chip designers that sell the final chip.

Asked by Reuters during a briefing if the tape out meant Arm was making a chip to sell instead of its long-time business model of providing the blueprint to chip makers, Chris Bergey, the general manager of Arm's Client Line of Business, said this was a step it sometimes takes to help test out new manufacturing technology for customers.

"Arm is not in the business of selling chips. That's not what we do," he said.

Last month the Financial Times reported that Arm was developing its own chip to showcase the capabilities of its designs.

Arm said the Cortex-X4 was taped out on TSMC's N3E process and said it was an industry first.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, Arm, Qualcomm
John Wick 5 Is in Early Development at Lionsgate, AAA Video Game Also in the Works
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Trades Above $27,800 With Profits; Ether, Most Altcoins Show Recovery

Related Stories

MediaTek Says It Will Use Arm’s Latest Mobile Chip Technology for Next-Generation Smartphones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  2. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  3. Amazon Alexa to Get ChatGPT-Like Capabilities
  4. Tecno Camon 20 Series With MediaTek SoCs Debuts in India: Check Price
  5. BGMI Available to Preload via Play Store, Will Be Playable on This Date
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Specifications Surface on Geekbench and China’s 3C Website
  7. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  8. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  9. Huawei Watch 4 Series Will Warn Users About Risk of High Blood Sugar
  10. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get Bigger Displays This Year to Compete With Samsung: Mark Gurman
  2. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits for iOS and Android, New Nusa Map: Details
  3. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders Leaked; Could Sport a Curved Display
  4. The Witcher Gets Renewed for a Fifth Season at Netflix, With Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Trades Above $27,800 With Profits; Ether, Most Altcoins Show Recovery
  6. MediaTek Says It Will Use Arm’s Latest Mobile Chip Technology for Next-Generation Smartphones
  7. John Wick 5 Is in Early Development at Lionsgate, AAA Video Game Also in the Works
  8. Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Chipsets, AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  9. China to Send First Civilian Into Space on Tuesday as Part of Crewed Mission to Its Space Station
  10. China Cracks Down on 'Self-Media' Accounts, Deletes 1.4 Million Social Media Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.