  MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport Edition, Creator Z17 HX Studio, More Announced at Computex 2023

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Edition, Creator Z17 HX Studio, More Announced at Computex 2023

MSI’s new laptops feature latest Intel and AMD processors

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 May 2023 10:23 IST
MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Edition, Creator Z17 HX Studio, More Announced at Computex 2023

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI's new launches at Computex 2023

Highlights
  • Creator Z17 HX Studio is touted as the world’s thinnest with a HX series
  • MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition makes it debut
  • The company also launched a new Commercial 14 laptop for enterprise users

MSI has announced a bunch of new and revamped laptop models at the ongoing Computex 2023 trade show in Taipei, Taiwan. This includes a new Creator Z17 HX Studio laptop, and a special Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition. The company also announced a new Commercial 14 laptop for the enterprise sector and a revamped Alpha 17 with AMD Ryzen CPUs. MSI also showcased a renewed Prestige 16 laptop weighing just 1.5kg. The company hasn't announced any pricing yet for these products.

The MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio won the ‘Best Choice Award' at Computex 2023 once again this year. The laptop can be equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-series processor and is Nvidia Studio verified. This is touted to be one of the world's thinnest and most powerful creator laptop with an Intel HX series CPU.

Meanwhile, the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition is one of the main highlights for MSI at Computex. Built in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, the laptop features a Selenite Gray color design, an exclusive AMG Rhombuses pattern, and magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis. There are also Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos on the top cover, bottom bezel, and back cover. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core-i9 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU. It features a 4K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and MSI's MSI exclusive Cooler Boost 5 system with dual fans and five heat pipes. The laptop comes in a specially designed colour box, which consists of a mouse, mouse pad, USB drive, pouch, postcards and cable ties.

The company also launched the brand new Commercial 14 laptop with features such as NFC and built-in Smart Card reader for enterprise users. Both provide one more layer of identity authentication and can be customised as needed. The Commercial 14 is also eco-friendly as the keyboard deck is made of PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) materials, and over 90 percent of the packaging consists of recycled paper.

The revamped MSI Alpha 17 comes with AMD Ryzen 7045 HX Dragon Range CPU along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. The laptop is also said to have the world's first Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 chip. The latter is said to deliver peak speeds of up to 5.8Gbps with latency as low as two milliseconds, thanks to High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link. The display supports a QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Last but not least, the new MSI Prestige 16 is said to have received the Red Dot Product Design of 2023 award, and features a magnesium alloy chassis making it only 1.5kg. Carrying the latest Intel processor with Intel Evo platform certification, it supports 140W PD 3.1 charging. There's also Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
MSI, Computex, Computex 2023, MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio, MSI Commercial 14
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Edition, Creator Z17 HX Studio, More Announced at Computex 2023
