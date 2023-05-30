Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Was Working on a Second Foldable Alongside Pixel Fold, But it Wasn’t “Good Enough”: Report

Google Was Working on a Second Foldable Alongside Pixel Fold, But it Wasn’t “Good Enough”: Report

Google only announced one of its foldables at Google I/O 2023.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2023 11:57 IST
Google Was Working on a Second Foldable Alongside Pixel Fold, But it Wasn’t “Good Enough”: Report

Google’s Pixel Fold is priced from $1,799 in the US

Highlights
  • Pixel Fold is Google’s first foldable device
  • The existence of this second foldable was recently mentioned in a podcast
  • The form factor of this second foldable remains unknown

Google only announced one foldable phone with a horizontal folding design at its recent Google I/O 2023 developer event. At the event, Google also announced two other hardware products called the Pixel Tablet and the affordable Pixel 7a smartphone. Its foldable offering called the Pixel Fold, is currently available on pre-order in the US, but will be available in select markets globally at a later date. Unlike most smartphone brands, Google only announced one foldable at launch. However, a recent podcast revealed that there was a second foldable in development as well.

The confirmation of the existence of this second foldable came from Google's head of design for hardware products, Ivy Ross. According to Android Authority the Google executive mentioned the existence of this second foldable in the official Made By Google podcast.

Ross gave out an explanation about how there was another foldable model that Google had created without revealing any further details about its form factor. He added that the team made the decision to hold back on its launch as it was not “good enough yet”. He also mentioned that the team at Google felt that they should hold on to launching this second foldable until it was capable of doing things better than similar models that are already available in the market.

Simply put, Google could launch this second foldable at a later date, as it did not have enough features to outdo existing models in the market. Since Google already launched a horizontally folding phone, our best guess would be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip-like form factor with a clamshell flippable design for the second foldable.

Google's Pixel Fold, although quite late to the foldable game, will mainly end up giving Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 some competition. The Pixel Fold's form factor appears similar to Oppo's recently launched Find N2 model, with a wider display compared to the outgoing Galaxy Z Fold 4's taller form factor. The foldable has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ outer display and a 7.6-inch 6:5 aspect ratio, inner foldable display with a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208 pixels. Both displays have a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The Pixel Fold also has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Its rear camera setup consists of a 49-megapixel primary camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide, and a10.8-megapixel telephoto camera. There are two selfie cameras, one embedded in its outer display and a second one that sits above the inner folding display in its bezel. It is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, which is also available in its Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Google Pixel Fold will only be available in Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 9.5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4821mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2208x1840 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Foldabes
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Crypto Market Watch: BTC, ETH Trade in Losses After Soaring to Three-Week High Amid Market Volatility

Related Stories

Google Was Working on a Second Foldable Alongside Pixel Fold, But it Wasn’t “Good Enough”: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. Redmi Note 12T Pro With Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC Goes Official
  3. This Low-Cost Clip Uses Smartphone Camera, Flash to Monitor Blood Pressure
  4. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  5. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  6. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  7. Why Nvidia Isn’t the Only Success Story of the AI Revolution
  8. Motorola Razr Ultra Promo Video Leak Shows Full Design, Features: Watch Here
  9. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  10. Boat Airdopes Genesis Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Offer 100W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  3. A Third of Milky Way’s Planets Orbiting Most Common Stars Could Hold Water, Harbour Life: Study
  4. Fast X Becomes First Hollywood Movie of the Year to Break the 100-Crore Mark in India
  5. AI Means Everyone Can Now Be a Computer Programmer, Says Nvidia Chief
  6. Google Was Working on a Second Foldable Alongside Pixel Fold, But it Wasn’t “Good Enough”: Report
  7. Vivo S17 Key Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing; Company Confirms Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details
  8. Crypto Market Watch: BTC, ETH Trade in Losses After Soaring to Three-Week High Amid Market Volatility
  9. Redmi Note 12T Pro With Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, 5,080mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Has Sold Over 50 Million Copies Worldwide, CD Projekt Red Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.