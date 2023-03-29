Technology News

Alibaba to Split Into 6 Units as China Vows to Ease Crackdown on Private Sector

The revamp comes a day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma returned home from a year-long stay abroad.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 March 2023 10:21 IST
Alibaba to Split Into 6 Units as China Vows to Ease Crackdown on Private Sector

Photo Credit: AFP/ Bertrand Guay

Alibaba founder Jack Ma returned home to China on Monday, after a year-long stay abroad

Highlights
  • Alibaba lost nearly 70 percent of value since regulatory curbs in 2020
  • Breakup could ease regulatory scrutiny
  • Alibaba Group will follow a holding company management model

Alibaba Group is planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, it said on Tuesday, in a major revamp as China vows to ease a sweeping regulatory crackdown and support its private enterprises.

The US-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate, which have lost nearly 70 percent of their value since the curbs were imposed in late 2020, rose more than 10 percent.

Alibaba said the biggest restructuring in its 24-year history would see it split into six units - Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

The revamp comes a day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma returned home from a year-long stay abroad, a move that dovetailed with Beijing's effort to spur growth in the private sector after two years of crackdown.

Analysts said the breakup could ease scrutiny over the tech giant whose sprawling business has been a target of regulators for years.

"The original intention and fundamental purpose of this reform is to make our organisation more agile, shorten decision-making links and respond faster," Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in a letter to staff, which was seen by Reuters.

Each business group, he said, had to tackle the rapid changes in the market and each Alibaba employee had to "return to the mindset of an entrepreneur".

Zhang will continue as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, which will follow a holding company management model, and also serve as CEO of Cloud Intelligence Group.

Each of the six businesses will have a CEO as well as a board of directors and will retain the flexibility to raise outside capital and seek an initial public offering, the company said.

The exception would be Taobao Tmall Commerce Group that handles China commerce businesses and will remain a wholly owned unit of Alibaba Group.

The company would "lighten and thin" its middle and back office functions, Zhang said, but did not detail job cuts.

Investors said the split signals the clearing of regulatory worries and allays concerns that Alibaba had lost the potential to grow.

The decision could also be partly a fallout of the US scrutiny of Chinese tech firms that raised national security concerns over TikTok and its parent ByteDance, said Tara Hariharan of emerging market hedge fund NWI Management.

"By paving the way for Alibaba's various new units to list, the Chinese government may be signalling less hostility towards its tech giants as a placatory message to US and international investors," said Hariharan, managing director of global macro research.

Ma's return

The restructuring is among the biggest corporate moves by a major Chinese tech company in recent years, as the industry cowered under tighter regulatory oversight, causing deals to dry up and dampening risk appetite among businesses.

Lately, authorities have been softening their tone towards the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of strict COVID-19 curbs.

Companies, however, have been hesitant, privately pointing to a lack of new supportive policies and the new regulatory framework.

Alibaba's shares had received a boost on Monday after founder Ma returned to China as his overseas stay was viewed by the industry as a reflection of the sober mood of its private businesses.

China's new premier, Li Qiang, had recognised Ma's return to the mainland could help boost business confidence among entrepreneurs and since late last year had begun asking him to come back, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"It does seem something of a coincidence that this is happening just as Ma seems comfortable returning. To me it suggests something that Alibaba has been wanting to do for some time, but has been waiting for the opportunity," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at brokerage Equiti Capital.

The restructuring "does inject an element of flexibility and adaptability into the company, which currently is something of a behemoth," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Jack Ma, China
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price Tipped; Confirmed to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Alibaba to Split Into 6 Units as China Vows to Ease Crackdown on Private Sector
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database: All Details
  2. Alibaba to Be Broken Up Into 6 Units as Founder Jack Ma Returns to China
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Moto G13 With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  6. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Check New Date
  7. Croma Collections Sale 2023: Top Deals on Electronics to Beat the Heat
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
#Latest Stories
  1. Sid Meier’s Railroads Coming to iOS, Android on April 5, Feral Interactive Working on Port
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  3. EV Startup Lucid to Lay Off 1,300 Workers to Cut Costs, Will Incur Up to $30 Million in Related Charges
  4. Meta, Google Defend Brazilian Law That Absolves Companies From Responsibility for Content Posted by Users
  5. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Protective Case Renders Leaked; Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo X Flip Smartphone Listed on Google Play’s Supported Devices List: Report
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay Reveals New Abilities, Themed Switch OLED, and More
  8. Punjab and Haryana HC Uses ChatGPT in Bail Plea Hearing, Rejects Petition Filed by Accused
  9. Vivo T2 5G Series to Launch in April, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000: Report
  10. Elon Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of AI Systems More Powerful Than GPT-4, Cite Risks to Humanity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.