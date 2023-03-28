Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price Tipped; Confirmed to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is tipped to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 20:16 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus India/ Twitter

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is set to launch on April 4
  • The handset is teased in pastel lime and Chromatic Gray colourways
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus is all set to launch the successor to Nord CE 2 Lite in India on April 4. The company has confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on the above-mentioned date. A teaser page for the phone is already live on the OnePlus India website. The site has revealed its colour variants and key specifications. Meanwhile, a reliable tipster has now tipped the expected price of the upcoming smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter: @yabhishekhd) has tipped that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will start at Rs. 21,999 in India. However, the storage variants of the upcoming smartphone are yet to be known. It is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The company has also shared that the phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Additionally, the phone will come in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options.

A recent report also suggested the expected price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in European markets. It is speculated to be priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,000).

Meanwhile, other specifications of the phone have also been leaked. It is said to come with an LCD display with 1,800 x 2,400 pixels resolution, and a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The phone is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moreover, leaked images have suggested that the phone will have a selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G that was launched in India last year. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. 

 

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 price, OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications
Tecno Spark 10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

